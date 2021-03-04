Richard Moore Outdoor Report: A Place Like No Other

HARLINGEN, Texas — Laguna Atascosa National Wildlife Refuge is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year, and a new book about the refuge has just been released.

Bob Severson has been volunteering at Laguna Atascosa for 16 years and is enjoying reading about the refuge he loves.

“It’s just a fascinating place and holds our attention and we absolutely love making contributions to wildlife conservation,” said Bob Severson, refuge volunteer.

Proceeds from the sale of the book go to the Friends of Laguna Atascosa to promote conservation.

The fascinating 75-year history of the refuge is well documented in the book and the pages are filled with intriguing stories and beautiful photographs.

Severson said, “From the refuge’s establishment in 1947 with just over 11,000 acres, Laguna Atascosa has grown to over 113,000 acres including Bahia Grande and parts of South Padre Island.”

Throughout those 75 years the refuge has undergone many changes and expanded its acreage dramatically to become the largest parcel of wildlands open to the public in South Texas.

Hurricanes, droughts and freezing temperatures have all impacted the refuge thru the decades, but the native plants and wildlife are superbly adapted and have always recovered just as they will from this latest freeze. After all, as the book notes, in 1989 it got even colder at Laguna when the thermometer dipped to 14 degrees.

“The refuge is largely native plants, and it has been thru stuff like this before, and it will recover and so will the wildlife. I am looking forward to a great spring again,” Severson added.

If you are interested in obtaining a copy of “Laguna Atascosa A Place Like No Other”, click here.