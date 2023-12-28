RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — 2023 began auspiciously with thousands of Redhead ducks wintering in newly restored wetlands of Bahia Grande, a unit of Laguna Atascosa National Wildlife Refuge.

The 22,000-acre tract, encompassing some 10,000 acres of wetlands, situated between Brownsville and Port Isabel, is flourishing with remarkable resurgence since the acquisition of the property by the United States Fish and Wildlife Service and subsequent re-inundation.

As winter waterfowl began departing, such as these vast flocks of White pelicans, yucca flowering heralded in early spring of the New Year.

Texas tortoises started emerging from winter’s brumation, and the largest owl in South Texas raised a trio of owlets in a weathered mesquite.

A pair of wary White-tailed hawks constructed their nest in the vast coastal prairie, and even though this pair had only one offspring, they stayed busy feeding the rapidly maturing young raptor.

An Altamira oriole weaved her distinctive hanging basket of a nest over a receding pond, and one morning a massive alligator interrupted feeding trips to the site with a series of resounding roars.

Serious summer drought drained many lakes and ponds and wading birds like these ibis congregated in shallows taking frenzied advantage of easy access to prey in diminishing waters.

All wildlife was drawn to vanishing oases from thirsty coyotes to parched deer and nilgai antelope.

Despite dry conditions, native wildlife persevered and White-tailed deer produced their annual birth of spotted fawns.

Amidst the ongoing drought, ceaseless surf rolled ashore as flights of Brown pelicans soared through South Padre summer sunrises.

Meanwhile, Bahia Grande’s renewed tidal exchange provided a perfect estuarine environment for massive schools of redfish swirling throughout the sanctuary.

Finally, late summer and fall rains brought relief to wildlands as 2023 evolved full circle with the annual arrival of wintering waterfowl.