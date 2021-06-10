Richard Moore Outdoor Report: 16th Annual Nature Photography Day

HARLINGEN, Texas — It all begins with the opening of the door of the day, from a South Padre sunrise flowing shoreward, to a placid resaca dawn bathed in the rich morning light.

The Rio Grande Valley offers a plethora of awe inspiring vistas.

A ranch country windmill silhouettes as silent sentinel against the burnished sky ceding to a prowling buck vanishing into cloaking chaparral.

A Great Blue heron sweeps low across misty waters as an Aplomado falcon languorously stretches her wings prior to soaring on morning’s hunt.

Altamira oriole greets dawn from an exquisitely woven hanging basket nest secured in gently swaying tepeguaje.

While a White-tailed hawk hovers suspended in clear blue sky scanning for scurrying prey far below.

Daylight warms golden-carpeted sendero as pitaya unfurl their vivid purple blooms, and tulipan del monte unveil lush red-velvet flowers.

Ominous buzzing of Diamondback rattlesnake shatters morning calm, and this intimidating serpent is too much to tangle with even for an impressive indigo.

Depending on the season, White-tailed deer reveal fascinating behavior from gentle spotted fawns friendly nuzzling to mature bucks batting for does and dominance.

Nothing much misses the intense glare of a Great horned owl or inquisitive stare of a Screech-owl peering from mesquite hollow.

The remarkable parade of South Texas wildlife is intriguing throughout the year, and you might glimpse a herd of thirsty javelina or see a ground squirrel’s countenance covered in purple prickly pear tuna juice like a kid with a raspa on a hot summer day.

Tuesday, June 15 is Nature Photography Day, but every day there is something intriguing transpiring in South Texas outdoors.

You don’t even have to leave your own backyard to enjoy a flock of Red-crowned parrots or marvel at the beautiful butterflies of the Rio Grande Valley.

From bay, to brush, to backyard there is no better place to celebrate nature year-round.