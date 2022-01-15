RGV True Crime: Teacher discovered shot and bound, murder remains unsolved 15 years later

Editors Note: This article contains images that may be disturbing to some readers, discretion is advised.

Courtesy: The Pharr Police Department

PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The murder of a “dedicated teacher” remains unsolved over a decade after being discovered shot and bound in a field.

Luis Fernando De Leon was known in the community as a dedicated teacher who taught both Music and French.

De Leon was highly spoken for his education and abilities as he had a bachelor’s from the University of Texas Pan-America, a master’s from the University of Texas at Austin, and a Ph.D. from L’Universite Laval de Quebec in Canada.

Courtesy: The Pharr Police Department

The 41-year-old man was found in a field on a slab of concrete on November 10, 2006, when a driver passing through the area noticed something and flagged down a patrol officer with the Pharr Police Department.

De Leon was discovered at approximately 12:38 p.m. at 1615 West Expressway 83 in Pharr.

The teacher was found with a gunshot wound to his head, his hands tied behind his back, and his feet bound by a belt, according to the Pharr Police Department.

Investigators found no form of struggle at the location, however, they believe that De Leon was not murdered at the field but left thereafter. Authorities do not believe that De Leon’s murder was drug-related.

An autopsy later revealed De Leon had blunt force trauma to his “head, neck, and upper chest area.”

De Leon was reported missing by his mother later that day at approximately 6:10 p.m., just hours after authorities discovered his body.

Officials visited the De Leon residence and confirmed with the mother that her son had been murdered.

According to the Pharr Police Department, Investigators currently have no leads.

This investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information on this case, please call The Pharr Crime Stoppers at (956)-787-8477.