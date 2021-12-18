RGV True Crime: Small business owner shot and robbed, murder remains unsolved

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The murder of a small business owner believed to have been robbed and killed by the “border bandits,” remains unsolved 28 years later.

On March 26, 1993, at around 8 a.m., the body of Juan Elias Ramirez was found by the Brownsville Public Utilities water plant.

Juan Elias Ramirez was the owner of a local store that was known for selling sodas and chips in Matamoros.

Newspaper Credit: The Valley Morning Star March 27, 1993 issue.

Ramirez’s body was discovered with a single gunshot in the back, authorities believe that the gun was a 9mm handgun.

Officials told reporters there were signs of robbery.

Newspaper Credit: The Valley Morning Star March 27, 1993 issue.

Additionally, investigators reported to the Valley Morning Star there were indications that Ramirez’s murder was connected to the “Border Bandits.”

Ramirez was considered the second victim to be killed by the so-called “border bandits” within the same two-weeks.

However, no substantial leads or information was revealed, according to the Cameron County Sheriffs Office.

This investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information on this case, please call the Cameron County Crime Stoppers at their hotline: (866)-350-5551 or (956)-350-5551.