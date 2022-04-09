RIO GRANDE CITY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A community was shaken as two dedicated pillars were discovered shot and bound inside a home.

Six years later, the murder of Rio Grande City Consolidated Independent School District employees, Oneida Balderas Garza and Lourdes Elizondo, remains unsolved.

On March 23, 2016, the two women were found bound at the wrist with gunshot wounds to their heads at a home near the intersection of FM 755 and Ebony Court, according to reports at the time from ValleyCentral.

Investigators believe they were killed between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Garza and Elizondo were friends that worked for Rio Grande City CISD for more than 10 years.





Community and family members gathered in remembrance of the two, telling ValleyCentral reporters at the time that they will not receive closure until someone stands trial.

We are asking for justice. That justice be done becuase that should not have happened to her… Not to her not her co-worker. They did not deserve that. Family member, friend of Oneida Balderas Garza and Lourdes Elizondo

Rio Grande City CISD shared a statement on its Facebook, expressing its condolences to both families when news broke.

They will forever be missed… We ask for prayers during this difficult time. Rio Grande City School District via Facebook

As the community was shaken, the school district canceled board meetings and postponed extracurricular activities for the week.

The Sheriff’s Office turned the investigation over to the Texas Rangers.

Individuals interested in submitting a tip can contact the Texas Rangers at (512) 424-2160.