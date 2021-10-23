RGV True Crime: Night out turns for the worst as ‘bullet-riddled’ found on side of road

Courtesy: Cameron County Sheriffs Office

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A young man’s Saturday night out took a turn for the worst as his body was discovered a few hours later “bullet-riddled” and left for passerby’s to find.

30 years later, Guadalupe Lozano III’s murder remains unsolved with no arrests.

Like many in their youth, Lozano hit the town for a night out on April 27, 1991.

Lozano was last seen Sunday early morning around 2 a.m. getting into a Mercury Cougar with Mexican licenses plates along with 3 other men.

Leaving a popular location at the time, the Casa Blanca Night Club in Brownsville, Lozano was never seen by the public after calling his evening a night with the other men.

Cameron County Sheriff Deputies reported the body was found along Highway 4 at around 7:30 a.m. April 29, according to a report from the Valley Morning Star.

Lozano’s body was discovered approximately a mile east of the Village Hut Store on Highway 4, according to a release from Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza.

Cameron County Sheriffs Office spokesperson told the Valley Morning Star that Lozano’s body was discovered with 13 bullet wounds to his head.

Lozano’s body was identified through his numerous tattoos, one including his last name.

Investigators later identified one of the three men as Bernabe Sosa, but have not made any arrests in the case.

This case remains an open investigation.

If you have any information on this case, please call the Cameron County Crime Stoppers at their hotline: (866)-350-5551 or (956)-350-5551.