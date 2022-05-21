WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Picking her mother up for a road trip, a daughter went to her mother’s house to discover a bloody scene.

Over three decades later, the murder of Ruth A. Melton remains unsolved.

Melton was a retired school teacher, mother, and widow who enjoyed quilting and gardening.

Living alone, the mother was known as a “good woman” who was unafraid and did not always lock her doors. Friends reported to authorities that the 78-year-old woman had hearing impairments.

Melton’s lifeless body was discovered by her daughter, Mary Key, who had arrived at the home to take her mother on a trip to the San Antonio area, according to Weslaco PD.

Unable to open the front door, Key went around back and found the door already open. Key noticed signs of intruders before finding her mother.

Investigators at the time told reporters that there was no evidence of forced entry, however, parts of the residence had been ransacked.

Melton was found “bludgeoned” to death with a blunt instrument. The beating had left the walls of the room splattered with blood, according to reports at the time. Melton’s body had been covered with multiple items.

Investigators said Melton was attacked in bed as she was dressed in nightclothes and possibly was sleeping at the time. However, authorities believed Melton may have awoken mid-attack as she had injuries that imply she attempted to shield her face.

Authorities classified the murder as a “burglary-homicide.”

An autopsy confirmed that Ruth`s death was caused by a blunt object to the head. Ruth suffered a fractured skull and massive blood loss.

This case remains an open investigation.

Individuals with any information on this case are asked to call the Weslaco Crime Stoppers at (956) 968-8477.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information that leads to the arrest and indictment of a suspect in this case.