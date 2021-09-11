RGV True Crime: Man’s body found in ‘execution type’ of murder, case remains unsolved 22 years later

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The body of a 34-year-old man was found with gunshot wounds in the trunk of a car, 22 years later his murder remains unsolved.

Credit: Cameron County Sheriff’s Office

Alfredo Garcia Brito, 34, was reported missing to the Brownsville Police Department on Saturday, May 22, 1999, by his mother.

On Sunday, the Cameron County Sheriffs’ office came across an abandoned car, a White Chevrolet Celebrity, on the outskirts of Brownsville.

The abandoned car was later towed and placed in an impound lot.

The owner of Raymond’s Wrecker reported a “foul unbearable smell” coming from the car on May 26, 1999, according to a release from the Cameron County Sheriffs Office.

Newspaper Credit: The Valley Morning Star May 28, 1999 issue.

Officers secured a search warrant and forcefully opened the trunk when Brito’s body was discovered.

The San Antonio man, who had family in Brownsville, was found with multiple gunshot wounds to his head and back.

Newspaper Credit: The Valley Morning Star May 28, 1999 issue.

Cameron County Sheriff at the time, Eddie Lucio, told reporters in the Valley Morning Star that Brito’s murder looked “like an execution type of homicide.”

However, investigators were not able to find a definite motive but suspect the killing to be drug-related.

Brito’s murder took place during the same time period as multiple murders throughout the valley, all having little to no leads.

Newspaper Credit: The Valley Morning Star May 28, 1999 issue.

According to Sheriff Eddie Lucio Brito was last seen Saturday night and was “probably killed late Saturday or early Sunday.”

This case remains an open investigation.

If you have any information on this case, please call the Cameron County Crime Stoppers at their hotline: (866)-350-5551 or (956)-350-5551.