Courtesy: Texas DPS

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — “Pinky,” a brother and friend, was shot and left for dead outside a friend’s home. His sister continues to have hope justice will come for his murder.

13 years later, the murder of Walton Sanchez, also known as “Pinky”, “El Zurdo”, and “Lefty,” remains unsolved.

Sanchez was shot and killed at a friend’s home, located at 2020 Joanna Avenue in Mission, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The 48-year-old man was at the friend’s home when he heard a voice calling his name.

Sanchez began walking towards a vehicle when the unthinkable happened.

As Sanchez approached the gold-colored car Sanchez was fatally shot with a single round, according to Texas DPS.

ValleyCentral had previously reported on Sanchez’s case and spoke with investigators with the Mission Police Department.

While witnesses were interviewed and rumors began, investigators found it a challenge to make an arrest for the murder of Sanchez.

I’ve heard some allegations of drugs about drug use and situations like that regarding Pinky. However, I don’t think that they were ever proven. Mission Police Chief Robert Dominguez.

Sanchez’s sister, Elizabeth Garza, told ValleyCentral that she did not recall her brother being involved with drugs.

Garza continues to have hope to bring justice for her brother’s murder, telling ValleyCentral she will not give up and believes one day those involved will be caught.

When I do get my justice, it’s not going to bring Pinky back, but it’s going to keep some other family from what we have gone through. Elizabeth Garza

Texas DPS asks anyone with information to call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip HERE.

Texas Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $3,000 to any person who provides information that leads to the arrest of the person/persons responsible for this crime.