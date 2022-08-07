BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Bystanders called authorities when they found a vehicle on the side of the road; headlights still on and motor still running. Inside the vehicle, deputies found a man with a gunshot wound to his head.

Over 30 years later, the case remains unsolved.

On Thursday, March 18, 1990, authorities received a call about a suspicious vehicle on Charmaine Lane in Brownsville.

The car was a brown Thunderbird with Florida license plates. The vehicle’s motor was still running with its headlights on when authorities arrived.

Deputies approached the vehicle and found 30-year-old Paulo Benavidez slumped over the steering wheel, lifeless.

He had a gunshot wound to his head from what former Sheriff Alex Perez called “a large caliber gun.”

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the Cameron County Crime Stoppers at (956) 350-5551.