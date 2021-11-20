RGV True Crime: Man abducted from home, murder remains unsolved 33 years later

Courtesy: Cameron County Sheriff’s Office

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A knock on the door from a stranger lead to the abduction and murder of a local man.

33 years later, the murder of Eduardo A. Cuellar remains unsolved with no arrests.

On October 18, 1988, at approximately 6 p.m. two men arrived at Cuellar’s front door asking for him by name.

Cuellar approached the men outside his home when a man put a gun against his rib cage area and forced Cuellar into a black Chevy Balzer where a third man was waiting.

The gunman was described as a Mexican man with a mustache wearing a baseball cap, weighing approximately 160 pounds with a height of 5 feet 6 inches, and is estimated to be around 30 years old, according to the Cameron County Sheriffs Office.

Family members of Cuellar followed the Chevy from a distance.

The vehicle turned around after Cuellar’s body had already been left on the side of the road with multiple gunshot wounds.

Investigators say the suspect’s last name may be “Leal” or “Lopez.”

This investigation remains active and unsolved.

If you have any information on this case, please call the Cameron County Crime Stoppers at their hotline: (866)-350-5551 or (956)-350-5551.