RGV True Crime: Lone survivor of kidnapping captured then executed years later

Courtesy: Cameron County Sheriffs Office

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A 30-year-old man survived a kidnapping only to be captured and murdered a few years later, authorities continue to look for his murderer two decades later.

As the lone survivor in a drug-related kidnapping, Genaro Melendez believed he was in the clear for years but he was kidnapped again in 2001.

Melendez was lured into a vehicle at approximately 2:30 a.m. on June 5, 2001, to never again be seen alive.

A few days later Melendez’s body was discovered in an empty field, near Boca Chica Beach.

Newspaper Credit: The Valley Morning Star June 2001 Issue.

His body was found “tied up and had sustained three shots through the head,” according to Cameron County Sheriff at the time, Conrado M Cantu.

Sheriff Cantu told reporters from the Brownsville Herald that Melendez’s body appeared to have been killed “execution-style.”

The investigation revealed that Melendez’s murder was drug-related.

The Cameron County Sheriffs Office does have a person of interest in this case, however, no arrests have been made and the case remains active.

If you have any information on this case, please call the Cameron County Crime Stoppers at their hotline: (866)-350-5551 or (956)-350-5551.