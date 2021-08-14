RGV True Crime: Identified by style and hair, officials continue search for 22-year-old woman’s murderer

Laura Guerra. Credit: Texas DPS

RIO GRANDE CITY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — While some rested on a May 1990 night at a local motel, a 22-year-old woman was seen for the last time.

Two decades later, investigators continue to ask questions.

On May 23, 1990, Laura Guerra’s body was found with a gunshot wound in a wooded area across a local motel, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Investigators believe that Guerra was murdered at The Rio Motel located at 1111 West Main Street in Rio Grande City, just across the street from where her body was found.

Note: Location of murder site no longer appears on maps.

Newspaper Credit: The Valley Morning Star May 26, 1990 issue.

Authorities noted to Valley Morning Star that foul play was suspected.

Chief Deputy Ray Guerra at the time told reporters that the family identified Guerra’s body Friday, May 25 through her “clothing and hair.”

Autopsy results showed that Guerra was killed by a shot to the head on May 20, three days before her body was found, according to Texas DPS.

Investigators followed several clues however the case went cold.

Texas Rangers and the Starr County Sheriff’s Office have reopened the case and are asking the public for help with any information that can be used to identify Guerra’s murderer.

Officials as well ask for assistance in identifying a possible witness with information who was known by the name of “Gaston Garza” or ” Mariano” in the 1990s.

If you have any information on this case, please call the Texas Crime Stoppers at 1-800-252-8477 or submit an online tip here. All tips are anonymous.