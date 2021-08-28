RGV True Crime: ‘He was a good boy’ Weslaco teen slain in the comfort of his own home, murder remains unsolved

Newspaper Credit: The Valley Morning Star September 28, 1988 issue.

RIO HONDO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Exhausted from practice, a Rio Hondo teen attempted to destress in his room, listening to the radio when he was shot and murdered.

Approaching 33 years this September, Michael David Flores’s murder remains unsolved.

On September 26, 1988, Michael Flores came home from band practice, and as many 15-year-olds would at the time, Michael, turned on his radio not suspecting his last moments were only a few seconds away.

As his family watched television in the living room of their trailer home, located on Heywood and Forest Streets, they heard a gunshot come from Michael’s bedroom.

Rushing over, Flores was found slumped over with a gunshot wound. Michaels mother, Maria Helena Flores told police “she found her boy bent over on his knees after he was shot,” according to a Valley Morning Star report.

The gunshot came from outside the bedroom.

It is believed that the boy was shot by someone standing approximately 13 to 14 feet from his window.



Newspaper Credit: The Valley Morning Star September 28, 1988 issue.

Administrative Clerk Bertha Tello, at the time, told the Valley Morning Star “it appeared the bullet pierced the screen of the open window, struck the boy behind the right side of his head and then lodged itself on the right side of his forehead.”

Additionally, Tello spoke on the well-known family’s reputation saying ” we have never had any trouble with the family before. He was a good boy.”

Police were unable to find a weapon or any empty bullet casings.

If you have any information on this case, please call the Texas Crime Stoppers at 1-800-252-8477 or submit an online tip here. All tips are anonymous.