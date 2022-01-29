BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A night out takes a turn for the worse after a man’s body was discovered beaten the morning after.

32 years later, Efrain Garcia Villarreal’s murder remains unsolved with no arrests.

Villarreal was last seen on December 21, 1989, around 2 a.m. at the Taconazo Bar located in Cameron Park.

According to the Cameron County Sheriffs Office, Villarreal was reported to have last been seen with a man known as “El Shorre” or the “Short One.”

As the night came to an end and a new day began, Villareal’s body was found on Salida Del Sol Road.

The investigation revealed that Villareal had been beaten to death with a heavy type of object that was used to strike him several times.

Reporters at the time attempted to contact the Cameron County Sheriffs Office for more information but were not successful.

This investigation remains active.

If you have any information on this case, please call the Cameron County Crime Stoppers at their hotline: (866)-350-5551 or (956)-350-5551.