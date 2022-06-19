SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A family continues to remain without answers as the 34th anniversary quickly approaches since the murder of their loved one.

On June 23, 1988, Celia Garcia was discovered murdered in a cotton field behind the Valley Beverage Company.

Survivors of Garcia’s death included both her parents, five sisters, and two children.

The San Benito woman was discovered in Brownsville at 9:45 a.m. that Thursday after spending the night at the Hitching Post, a lounge on East Highway 77 in San Benito, according to the Cameron County Sheriffs’ Office.

The 40-year-old woman’s body was discovered by an entomologist who was working in a cotton field.

Garcia was shot several times at close range, once in the chest area with a .38 caliber pistol, according to CCSO Investigator at the time, Abel Perez.

Garcia was believed to have been dead eight to 10 hours before being found.

Authorities believe that she may have been beaten before she was shot.

Preliminary pathology reports ruled her death as a homicide.

Newspaper Credit: The Valley Morning Star, June 1988 issue

Alfredo Garza was last seen with Garcia and was considered a suspect shortly after her death. Garza was wanted for capital murder but no further information on Garza was published following the investigation.

This case remains an open investigation.

Individuals with any information on this case are asked to call the Cameron County Crime Stoppers at their hotline: (956)-350-5551.