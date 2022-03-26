Courtesy: Texas DPS

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An Edinburg family paid $70,000 for the safe return of their loved one only to have him discovered decomposed in a sugarcane field.

Three decades later, Arnaldo Garza’s murder remains unsolved. Garza was a husband and welder, known for starting A&A Welding.

The 46-year-old man was taken from his home and used as ransom on November 6, 1988, according to Texas DPS.

His family received a call stating that Garza had been kidnapped, demanding money to be delivered to Reynosa, Mexico.

Reporting the disappearance to authorities, the family delivered the $70,000 in ransom to an individual in Reynosa.

Raul Garza, the Assistant Chief of the Edinburg Police Department at the time, immediately advised the kidnapping to the FBI.

Additionally, the family reported the payment to officials. Reports at the time stated that “the family awaited an additional demand for delivery of money and return of Garza with completion of the ransom payment.” However, no further word was ever received.

Newspaper Credit: The Valley Morning Star November 24, 1988 issue.

On November 17, 1988, Garza’s body was discovered “badly decomposed” in a sugarcane field near Moore Air Field in Edinburg,

On November 17, 1988, Garza’s body was discovered “badly decomposed” in a sugarcane field near Moore Air Field in Edinburg, according to reports at the time in the Valley Morning Star.

The following Wednesday, Garza’s wife identified his body through identification of clothing.

Edinburg police also verified identity through dental records.

Texas DPS asks anyone with information to call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip HERE.

Texas Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $3,000 to any person who provides information that leads to the arrest of the person/persons responsible for this crime.