The 16-year-old was last seen partying with friends, according to reports

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Looking for turtles in a resaca, a 13-year-old boy found the body of a teen badly decomposed.

29 years later, the murder of Jaime Rincones remains unsolved.

On August 21, 1992, the Cameron County Sheriffs’ Office responded to 7124 Coffe Port Road in Brownsville in regards to a body floating in a resaca.

According to reports at the time from the Valley Morning Star, the teen’s body was discovered by a 13-year-old boy who had been looking for turtles in a resaca behind a residence.

The 16-year olds body was recovered by the Brownsville Fire Department and was found with no identification, only a pager attached to his belt.

It was originally estimated that the teen had been dead for approximately a week.

After an investigation, the death of Jaime Rincones was ruled a homicide.

Rincones was last seen on August 15, 1992, with friends at a party located at 109 Royal Palm.

This case remains an open investigation.

Individuals with any information on this case are asked to call the Cameron County Crime Stoppers at their hotline: (866)-350-5551 or (956)-350-5551.