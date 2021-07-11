RGV Sounds: Weslaco band brings old-school heavy metal sound to debut record

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (KVEO) — The more things change, the more they stay the same.

While music genes have evolved and trends have consistently come and gone, there are still people who have their ideal music to listen to from various eras of time.

Whether it’s dressing in 1990s clothing, jamming to 1960s music, or decorating in 1950s designs, retro styles are a big deal for a lot of people.

And for bands like Witch Child, producing music with a 1980s metal vibe is their way of paying homage to a classic era of heavy metal music.

Witch Child formed in Weslaco in the mid-2010s with David Gonzalez on guitar and Mando Cantu on vocals under the name Infernal Night.

The band later changed their name to Witch Child and eventually had a full lineup consisting of Gonzalez, Cantu, who goes by the name Locust in the band, Randy Carbajal on guitar, Fernando Guillen on bass, and Aaron Coronado on drums.

Witch Child performing in 2019 (photo: George Glass)

Gonzalez and Locust were inspired by bands like Judas Priest, Dokken, Metallica, and other metal bands who rose to prominence in the 1980s.

The other members of Witch Child, meanwhile, are into more modern metal bands like Mastodon and Trivium.

Together the band melds these influences to create a modern twist on a classic metal sound.

After years of gigging around the Rio Grande Valley, Witch Child decided to take their talents to the studio and put out their first release.

Witch Child released their debut EP, the eponymously titled Witch Child in November 2018. The EP features electrifying riffs, melodic but aggressive vocals, and doom metal overtones on its four songs.

The band saw good feedback on this first release and distributed the album across the valley. Soon enough, Witch Child attracted fans from across the globe.

They continued playing concerts around the RGV until the COVID-19 pandemic entered the picture and stopped touring completely.

However, during this time off from playing shows, the band was able to work on material and eventually hit the studio to record their debut album.

Machine Enslavement was released in June 2021 and is the result of months-long work at Negative Audio Studios in Mission.

<a href="https://witchchildband.bandcamp.com/album/machine-enslavement">Machine Enslavement by Witch Child</a>

Much like their EP, this album is a journey in time showcasing some of the finest eras of metal music.

The guitar work and vocals are closely reminiscent of traditional metal bands while the song structure gives off a modern progressive metal sound.

Witch Child’s debut gives off raw energy that sounds like one of those 80s metal bands with an insane amount of talent that for whatever reason stayed underground. Some examples of this are Crimson Glory, Pentagram, and Savatage.

Witch Child performing in 2019 (photo: George Glass)

And maybe this is what Witch Child was going for. The band states that they went in the studio not wanting an overpolished sound and did not put much extra work into the production besides making it sound as heavy as it could.

The band affirms that while they enjoy the theatrics of performing and love playing music, they are not on a mission to attract a gigantic audience and are instead focused on making music they can be proud of.

Witch Child is looking to release Machine Enslavement through an international record label on streaming platforms and is currently discussing the details with the label. If this happens, the record label can spread the word around about the band’s music to a broader audience.

With their first album out of the way, Witch Child looks to continue writing new music and playing shows across the RGV and eventually throughout Texas.

Anywhere they go, they are sure to bring a classic metal attitude with them.

Witch Child can be found on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, and YouTube.

Their music can be found on Apple Music, Bandcamp, and Spotify.