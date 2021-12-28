RGV Sounds: Rising country singer set to bring show to McAllen

If you know a musician or band who should be featured, email KVEO-DigitalDesk@nexstar.tv.

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — With many genres of music, it’s important to stay true to who you are instead of faking a personality for recognition.

This is especially true in country music, where fans will easily be able to weed out performers who grew up in the country lifestyle apart from those who may just be putting up an illusion.

Callie Twisselman falls into the former category of musicians with her personality being ingrained in the country lifestyle she grew up in. Twisselman was raised on her family’s grain and cattle ranch on the central Pacific Coast of California and was drawn to music from an early age.

Her mother sang in local country bands which gave her a big interest in music but it was hearing Shania Twain and Dolly Parton that pushed her to dream of becoming a singer.

Twisselman played around her local scene and would often visit Nashville to make connections with people in the music industry. In 2017, she went for it all and moved to Nashville in hopes of further pursuing her music career after she was introduced to Danny Nozell, Dolly Parton’s manager.

“Making the move to Nashville was the biggest step for my career,” said Twisselman. “Once I moved I was writing more in a month than I would in a year in California.”

With Nozell, Twisselman spent time recording and perfecting her sound. Her career hit a milestone in 2021 with the release of her debut EP Closure in July.

The release is a well-produced mix of country and pop that falls right in line with any major release in this genre.

“Cowboy” and “Two Hands” were released as singles from the EP and have together amassed more than one million plays on Spotify.

Twisselman would better that mark just a few months later when a song she recorded, “Together,” was featured on the soundtrack for My Little Pony: A New Generation. The song has so far surpassed one million plays alone on Spotify.

Despite the success of these songs, Twisselman says her favorite song from the EP is “Missing You.”

“[Missing You] is one that I wrote and it’s personal, like a diary kinda song,” said Twisselman.

To promote the release, Twisselman booked a tour across the country opening for Cirque Musica, a production that blends circus performances with music.

Twisselman will visit 20 states on the tour as she brings her brand of country music to audiences of all ages.

She admits the southern states have been more supportive of her performances but noted dates in New York and other northern states have been fun as well.

Twisselman and Cirque Musica are making a stop in McAllen on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at the McAllen Performing Arts Center. Tickets for the event can be found here.

Now that she’s put out her first official music and has embarked on an opening tour, Twisselman says her next goals are to play at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, headline a global tour, and release more music.

Callie Twisselman’s music can be found on Apple Music, Spotify, and YouTube.

You can follow her on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

The Rio Grande Valley is full of musical talent that deserves exposure. If you know a musician or band who should be featured on RGV Sounds, email KVEO-DigitalDesk@nexstar.tv.