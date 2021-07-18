RGV Sounds: Metal bands organize benefit show to pay for friend’s medical bills

If you know a band who should be featured, email KVEO-DigitalDesk@nexstar.tv.

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (KVEO) — Tough times always seem to bring people closer together.

When a community member suffers through a rough situation, others come forward to help them out and get them through whatever it is they are dealing with.

For people in the RGV music scene, helping others is like second nature.

When Mission resident Michael Cardenas suffered a stroke in June, there was a worry among his wife and kids about how he was going to pay for medical bills on his road to recovery.

The stroke left Cardenas paralyzed on the right side of his body and he was sent to rehab to slowly improve his condition.

When Cardenas was struggling at this low point, a lifelong friend stepped in to raise money to pay for his medical expenses.

Andrew Rains has been friends with Cardenas since they were in middle school, about two decades ago.

Rains sings for the hard rock/alternative metal band The Profused and knew he had to help his friend out in some way.

Andrew Rains, singer for The Profused, is hosting a benefit show for Cardenas’s medical expenses

The singer reached out to his contacts in the music scene and helped set up a benefit concert for his friend in need.

“I reached out to some of the closer bands that I know and bands we hang out a lot and they were all super down for it,” said Rains.”

Rains put together the Mike’s Road to Recovery Benefit Show in an effort to raise money for Cardenas.

The show will take place at McAllen’s Flying Walrus and includes Rains’s band The Profused, Red Hour, Monodyssey, Rogues and Renegades, Sycamore, and Against the Grain.

All six bands will play at the Flying Walrus on Sunday from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. with all proceeds going to Cardenas’s medical bills.

This kind of camaraderie is quite common within the music scene as many benefit shows are organized to help out those in need.

Monodyssey is one of six bands scheduled to play at the Mike’s Road to Recovery Benefit show

“Everybody knows everybody and we all hang out together,” said Rains. “So when one of us needs help we all chip in.”

Rains says Cardenas is elated with the response he’s received from those wishing him well and donating to his expenses.

“He thought people wouldn’t care and that they have their own lives going on,” said Rains. “But I told him that he has a lot of friends and they’ll all show some support.”

In addition to the show, Rains said a barbeque plate sale is being held to support Cardenas’s medical expenses on July 24 at Harvey’s on Tenth.

To donate to the GoFundMe account for Cardenas, visit here.

Rains’s band The Profused can be found on Spotify, Facebook, and Instagram.

