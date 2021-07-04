RGV Sounds: Ice Cube headlines with attitude on South Padre Island

If you know a band who should be featured on RGV Sounds, email KVEO-DigitalDesk@nexstar.tv.

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (KVEO) — It was a good day on Saturday when Ice Cube traveled to the Rio Grande Valley to perform a show at South Padre Island at the Cameron County Amphitheater.

The hip-hop/gangsta rap legend played old hits and newer tracks to a packed crowd in his first show ever in the RGV.

Ice Cube performs to a packed crowd at the Cameron County Amphitheater (photo: Sal Castro KVEO)

Ice Cube first rose to fame in the late 1980s when his hip-hop group N.W.A. released the triple-platinum album Straight Outta Compton.

However, he left the group in 1989 over royalty disputes and embarked on a solo career.

Ice Cube embarked on a solo career and released many critically acclaimed albums, including AmeriKKKa’s Most Wanted (1990) and Death Certificate (1991).

Concertgoers got to experience both eras of Ice Cube’s discography Saturday night as he played “Check Yo’ Self,” “Straight Outta Compton,” and “It was a Good Day.”

Ice Cube’s lyrics about police brutality, drugs, and other subjects had the crowd entertained for his entire performance.

“It’s really exciting to see these guys perform,” said Albert Chronis, who saw Ice Cube for the first time on Saturday. “As a kid, I listened to this music so to come see them 30 years later it’s awesome.”

Also performing on Saturday was B-Real of Cypress Hill, Nic Danger, and DJ Jailbreak. Bone Thugs-N-Harmony was scheduled to perform but was unable to make it to the concert due to travel issues.

B-Real of Cypress Hill performs at the Cameron County Amphitheater (photo: Sal Castro KVEO)

It’s one of the first major concerts to take place in the RGV since the COVID-19 pandemic began. The packed crowd coupled with a large number of beachgoers for the Fourth of July weekend represents a slight return to normalcy for some.

The concert is also one of the first big events for South Padre Island’s Cameron County Amphitheater, which opened in 2019.

Organizers at the amphitheater were thrilled that the show was able to take place.

“After COVID put everything on halt we promised the people we were going to bringing in some big concerts,” said Raul Garcia, director of marketing and management for the amphitheater. “So far we’ve sold out every show and it’s gonna get even better.”

Garcia added that their main goal is to make the amphitheater a premiere venue for concerts and events.

“This is the only venue that you can have a good concert outdoor where the backdrop is the Gulf of Mexico,” said Garcia. “We are the biggest amphitheater in the valley.”