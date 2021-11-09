RGV Sounds: Enrique Iglesias, Ricky Martin bring “greatest event in concert history” to Edinburg

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An explosion of glitz and glamour arrived in Edinburg on Sunday when Latin music legends Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin performed at the Bert Ogden Arena.

The two singers brought their show, billed as “the greatest event in all of concert history” to Edinburg 14 months after it was originally scheduled before COVID-19 pandemic regulations delayed concerts.

Enrique Iglesias performs at the Bert Ogden Arena (photo: Nathaniel Puente)

Sunday’s show opened with an energetic performance from Iglesias, dressed head to toe in black while performing his biggest hits like “Bailando,” “I Like It,” and “Cuando me Enamoro.”

Iglesias brought a good mix of older songs and newer material to his set, even opening “I’m a Freek,” a track off his latest album Final.

The performance mixed Iglesias’s party-infused style with his more romantic tracks.

A crowd of all ages turned up to the nearly sold-out show at the Bert Ogden Arena while dancing and singing to every one of the Spanish singer’s songs.

Ricky Martin performs at the Bert Ogden Arena (photo: Nathaniel Puente)

But as wild and vibrant as Iglesias’s show was, the theatrics of Ricky Martin’s bombastic performance took away the spotlight right away.

Images of Martin’s flamboyant persona flashed on a screen behind the stage before he emerged around a team of dancers while he opened with “Livin’ la Vida Loca.”

Along with his outfits, the stage changed form for just about every one of the songs Martin performed.

The Puerto Rican singer went on to play other hits of his such as “La Bomba,” “Lola, Lola,” and “The Cup of Life.”

Ricky Martin performs at the Bert Ogden Arena (photo: Nathaniel Puente)

Martin’s dancers made full use of the stage in a performance synonymous with the Latin legend.

In the end, the nearly 10 thousand people in attendance were left exhilarated.

Events like this one are solidifying the Bert Ogden Arena as a must-stop destination for performers on tour.

The Rio Grande Valley is full of musical talent that deserves exposure. If you know a musician or band who should be featured on RGV Sounds, email KVEO-DigitalDesk@nexstar.tv.