RGV Sounds: Brownsville multimedia artist creates rap songs, music videos, builds individualistic brand

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hundreds of miles away from home, one Brownsville resident is driving through the busy streets of San Antonio, not for vacation or to see family, he’s there for work.

Wallo2k finds himself away from Brownsville for work often. He’s called upon by artists across Texas to direct and shoot music videos as they elevate their music careers and he elevates his status in the music industry.

The Brownsville native began venturing into music in the late-2010s when he started his rap career under the name Plxy.

“I wanted to be serious about my music right away but I realized I needed to take care of things professionally and learn about how things work,” said Wallo2k.

His first singles were released in 2019 with local producers creating the beats as Wallo2k laid down lyrics in the studio.

In 2020, Wallo2k’s spent a lot of time working on his music and put out 17 singles and one full-length album.

He instantly drew in a large amount of attention on tracks like “Jane,” “Day N Nite,” and “Internet Love.”

Wallo2k flows through several hip hop genres on his songs, displaying trap beats on some while displaying more melodic rhythms on others. Some of his lyricism even falls in the conscious rap classification.

His debut album, All-Star, dropped in December 2020. It was entirely produced by Slimeaco, an up-and-coming producer from Ukraine that contacted Wallo2k to make the album with him.

“He had heard some of my other stuff and was impressed so he suggested we collab,” said Wallo2k.

The album has a clean-sounding mix of the hip hop subgenres Wallo2k ventures into and even features a Spanish song, “Featurr.”

He’s continued making music in 2021 with most of his six tracks being Spanish mumble rap.

Wallo2k also creates the artwork for his releases. He takes a simplistic approach to the designs and goes for colors that ‘pop,’ something he says is slightly due to his partial color blindness.

There’s a slight Vaporwave theme seen on some of his 2020 singles, a style Wallo2k enjoyed at the time.

While he’s been releasing this music, Wallo2k has also been putting in work producing music videos for a variety of artists.

Musicians, most of the rap variety, call on him to shoot their music videos and create visual art out of their tracks. He’s created videos for rappers from the RGV, Houston, San Antonio, and various other areas.

Wallo2k goes under the name PlxyTV for this venture, which he feels is his way to work in the music industry without having to solely rely on making his own songs.

“You gotta do something that makes you stand out and makes you unique,” said Wallo2k. “For me, creating this brand and making music videos is how I can work in the industry and still maintain a fanbase for what I do.”

As Wallo2k, he creates rap music, and as PlxyTV, he records and edits music videos for other rappers

PlxyTV is a part of a trend of artists who are self-sufficiently creating a brand around their names as they do more than just make music.

“The next level of artistry is artists who can engineer, produce, and record themselves along with those who can do their own music videos, cover art, and everything,” said Wallo2k.

Wallo2k cited other local acts Bakri and GodBlessTheKid who follow a similar path in the music scene. He says it may take a while for this individualistic mindset to take over but expects it to work out for those keeping at it.

The music videos created by PlxyTV typically use common themes found in rap videos with layers of effects slathered on the video in post-production.

Some videos produced for the channel are more traditional to the genre, such as “Fathers N Mothers” by Big Macky, which features the rapper flexing money at the screen while people dance in the background as filters and shots of people doing drugs flash interchangeably.

Others are a bit more outlandish, like the video “Rollin Wit Em” by London Blvd. This music video is a blur of static, color changes, car rides, and everything else they could fit in its 2 1/2 minute duration.

The most viewed video he’s produced, “Kawaii Life” by Italia, who is also from the RGV, has reached 21 thousand views on YouTube.

With multiple people calling on Wallo2k to make music videos for them, he’s excited to continue building his brand.

“It really feels like you’re a jack-of-all-trades but a master of none,” said Wallo2k. “I still need to learn how to produce my own beats but that’s just about all I have left to do.”

Wallo2k looks to one day start his own record label to continue working with other artists in as many ways as he can. He’s constantly booked recording videos for various artists and is still planning to create more music in the near future.

Wallo2k’s music can be found on Spotify, Apple Music, and SoundCloud. You can follow him on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter

PlxyTV’s videos can be found on YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok.