RGV Sounds: Brownsville brother-sister duo rock crowds with covers

If you know a musician or band who should be featured, email KVEO-DigitalDesk@nexstar.tv.

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (KVEO) — Family is a big deal for a lot of people, and getting to create something together can be a very rewarding experience.

The Rio Grande Valley is full of family businesses such as restaurants, auto shops, and other stores. But for Emily and Julian Lerma, their business is a music group where they get to play some of their favorite music for crowds across the area.

The Lermas, who go by the name Dark Entrance, have been in a band together since they were 8 and 6 years old in 2015. Emily, the oldest, handles drums and bass guitar, meanwhile, Julian plays guitar and sings for the duo.

Both of them are a part of Brownsville’s MusiK Studio and previously attended the Little Mozart’s Music Academy in Brownsville. These institutions teach children about music and give them the opportunity to perform at various recitals.

“They teach us how to play songs and I practice drum techniques,” said Emily. “Right now I’m working on learning how to read music and do more hand-foot coordination.”

Emily, 14, and Julian, 12, have performed together since they were 8 and 6, respectively

Emily, now 14, says she took up the drums while watching one of the teachers at the academy play the instrument. Since then she’s been focused on keeping the beat on the rhythm section.

12-year-old Julian was drawn to the sound of the guitar and thought the instrument looked fun to play.

Since forming, Dark Entrance have played at many events and venues in the Brownsville area.

The duo have played at the Ice House Bar and Grill, Broken Sprocket, a Brownsville Firefighter Christmas party, several recitals with their program, and more.

Julian even got the chance to play a guitar rendition of the Star-Spangled Banner at the Brownsville Fire Department’s 2019 9/11 Memorial Bike Ride.

In 2020, the Lermas were included in the City of Brownsville’s Rock the Fourth virtual event where they advised residents to wear masks and stay safe before playing The Beatles song “Come Together.”

Part of the reason Dark Entrance has gotten the chance to play some of these events is through their father’s connections

Roy Lerma is a firefighter for the Brownsville Fire Department and gets his kids slotted to play at many city events.

He’s also the inspiration behind some of the music that Dark Entrance chooses to cover.

The duo’s favorite songs to perform include “Afterlife” by Avenged Sevenfold, “Toxicity” by System of a Down, “Electric Worry” by Clutch, and anything from Breaking Benjamin.

Julian mostly enjoys hard rock and while Emily also likes that type of music, she also listens to musicals with her favorite being Hamilton.

The group perform with Josaleen, an unofficial third member of Dark Entrance

The pair sometimes become a trio when Emily’s best friend, Josaleen, who sometimes sings lead vocals for the group.

“She’s kind of an unofficial member right now,” said Emily. “I want to add her to the band because she’s a really good singer.”

Both express interest in continuing to perform music. Julian says he’s worked on writing original music for the group to play that they can hopefully compose in the future.

The brother-sister combo is looking forward to playing live shows again soon. They are slated to play at MusiK Studio’s Brownsville Rocktoberfest event in October.

You can view videos of Dark Entrance performing on YouTube.

The Rio Grande Valley is full of musical talent that deserves exposure. If you know a musician or band who should be featured on RGV Sounds, email KVEO-DigitalDesk@nexstar.tv.