Reyna Rodriguez was born in Mexico and raised in Tennessee. She graduated from PSJA High School and has a degree in Communication from the University of Texas Pan American.

Most recently, Reyna worked as a reporter for KRIS in Corpus Christi. She got her start in news at the Entravision station in McAllen in 2016. Reyna anchored the evening newscast at Fox News South Texas and reported for its sister station KNVO until 2021.

She is the recipient of two Lone Star Emmy Awards.

Her favorite part of the job is telling compelling stories that make a difference in the community.

Reyna is excited to join the NBC 23 team. She’s a fan of exploring new coffee shops, so if you have any you can recommend – let her know!