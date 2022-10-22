Gifts for Death Note fans

Death Note is a beloved manga and anime series considered a must-watch for any anime fan. The series addresses complex themes, such as control, morality and the power of intellect. It’s had a massive influence on other anime and manga. It offers an exploration of moral philosophy, combined with plenty of action and adventure.

The Death Note fan in your life will be delighted to receive some great Death Note merch, collectibles and decor. Due to its acclaim and cult following, there’s no shortage of Death Note products to choose from when shopping for a fanâ€”including yourself!

The best Death Note products for fans

Death Note: The Complete Series Blu-Ray

If you have a Death Note fan in your life who doesn’t yet own the complete anime series, you can be sure they’ll be thrilled to receive it as a gift. Created by the studio Madhouse and directed by Tetsuro Araki, this classic, must-watch 37 episode series stands as one of the most popular anime of all time. In addition to episodes, this Blu-Ray version includes extra content like behind-the-scenes footage and interviews with the anime’s creators.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Death Note Complete Box Set: Volumes 1-13 Premium Manga

If the Death Note fan in your life is more of a manga person, this complete box set is the ideal gift. Death Note is written by Tsugumi Ohba and illustrated by Takeshi Obata. This box set also features interviews with Death Note’s creators.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Death Note Silhouette Shirt

The Shinigami (or “God of Death”) Ryuk is a main character in Death Note, responsible for dropping the eponymous Death Note that Light would use in his mission to rid the world of evil. This tee is a stylish and versatile tribute to the oddly lovable Shiniagmi. The Death Note fan in your life is sure to enjoy wearing this fun shirt.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Ripple Junction Death Note How to Use It Adult T-Shirt

Another iconic symbol from the Death Note series is the Death Note itself. The “How to Use It” text flashes across the scene in early episodes of the anime, and the stringent rules for harnessing its power are a major plot device throughout the series. This comfortable tee is lightweight, with a soft feel and durable graphic decal.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Funko Pop! Death Note Ryuk Action Figure

The Shinigami Ryuk looks most adorable in chibi figurine form. Ryuk’s interesting appearance is immortalized in this vaulted and rare figurine. If you’re buying a gift for a serious anime fan, it’s likely they’re already working on a collection of these collectible anime figures and will be glad to add to it.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Funko Pop! Death Note L Action Figure

L is a fan-favorite genius character in Death Note with a love of sweets and a uniform of bare feet, a long sleeve tee, and jeans. Fans love L’s idiosyncratic ways and his disheveled appearance. The Death Note fan in your life is sure to be thrilled when they receive this adorable and rare Funko Pop! figure.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Death Note Notebook

This replica of the strange black notebook that started it all is sure to be a hit with Death Note fans. It includes a neat feather pen and adorable charm necklace.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

LookHUMAN I Take a Potato Chip And Eat It White 15 Ounce Ceramic Coffee Mug

This mug illustrates a Death Note scene so humorous and iconic it’s become its own meme. Think eating a potato chip can’t possibly be that dramatic? The creators of Death Note have proven otherwise, and among the many legendary scenes in Death Note, the potato chip scene remains one of the most brilliant. You can be sure the Death Note lover in your life will laugh out loud at this stellar find.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Misa Misa Dress

Know a Death Note fan who loves to cosplay? Dressing up as Misa Amane is a surefire way to stun at an anime convention. Paired with a wig, stockings, gloves and clunky boots, this dress will instantly transform you into Death Note’s famous model and love interest.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Poster Stop Death Note Manga/Anime Light vs. L Poster

This poster is great for the Death Note fan whose decor is all about their fandoms. This poster immortalizes the long, thrilling chess-like battle of intellects between Light and L under the amused eye of Ryuk. This high-quality print with a glossy finish looks great framed or simply tacked to the wall.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

