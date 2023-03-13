Gifts and goodies every kid will want in their Easter basket

How to fill Easter baskets for kids

Easter falls on Sunday, April 9 in 2023 and, while it would be nice if a mystical bunny arranged it for you, it’s about time to consider what gifts and goodies to put in your kids’ Easter baskets.

From toys and games to Easter candy, there’s plenty you can fill an Easter basket with. You know your kids better than anyone, so you probably have an idea of what they might like. However, it never hurts to have some inspiration.

What to put in an Easter basket

You don’t just have to go for chocolate eggs and chick or bunny toys, because there are all kinds of gifts and treats you can put in an Easter basket. While it’s nice to have a nod to the holiday, there’s no need for everything to be Easter-themed. Also, consider your kids’ ages when choosing Easter basket stuffers, because a preschooler is going to want something very different from a 12-year-old.

Toys: You can't go wrong by putting toys in an Easter basket. There are so many options for different age groups and interests, so you're sure to find something that your child will love.

Candy: Candy is an expectation for many kids on Easter day. You might not want to give too much, because wrangling kids on a sugar high is never fun, so it's good to have a balance of sweet treats and other items in your basket.

Art supplies: Creative kids will be thrilled to receive art supplies, such as paints or colored pencils.

Crafts: Craft kits are perfect for kids who love making things. You can find Easter-themed crafts, but it's also fine to give everyday ones.

Toiletries: Some toiletries, such as bath bombs, are great for kids of all ages. Others, such as nice shower gel, body spray or lip balm, are ideal for kids who have outgrown toys.

Tech: While you might not want to spend too much on gifts for an Easter basket, you can find some affordable small tech gifts. Examples include basic wireless headphones or digital cameras for kids.

Books: The bookworm in your household will be delighted to get a book or two in their basket. These can be Easter-themed or otherwise.

Best gifts and goodies for Easter baskets

Creative Roots Paint Your Own Bunny Garden Stone

Great for kids young and old, this craft kit includes a bunny-shaped stone, paints and a brush. While the rabbit shape gives it a loose Easter theme, it’s still an enjoyable activity in its own right.

Sold by Amazon

Regal Games Sidewalk Egg Chalk

If you want to recreate the wholesome fun of drawing on the sidewalk (or your backyard patio) for your kids, this chalk set is a great gift. Shaped like eggs and sold in an egg carton, they have an Easter vibe.

Sold by Amazon

Aofmee Bath Bombs Gift Set

Buying for older kids and teenagers can be tricky, but this bath bomb set is an ideal addition to their baskets. The set includes six bath bombs with a delicious dessert theme. What’s more, they’re cruelty-free and made using vegan ingredients.

Sold by Amazon

Jelly Belly Carrot Bag Jelly Beans

Jelly bean fans will get a kick out of this bag of beans shaped like a carrot, the Easter Bunny’s favorite treat, after candy, of course. It contains just over 4 ounces of sun-kissed tangerine jelly beans.

Sold by Amazon

Castle Art Supplies 72 Colored Pencils Set

With rich pigments and a buttery blendable finish, these colored pencils are perfect for kids who are serious about art. There are 72 colors in a set, which is more than enough to create beautiful works of art on Easter day and beyond.

Sold by Amazon

National Geographic Mega Gemstone Dig Kit

Kids interested in gemstones or archaeology, or who just like to get stuck into activities, will love this gemstone excavation kit. Children can mine for 15 real gemstones using the tools provided, carefully working them out of the included brick.

Sold by Amazon

FoxMind Games Last One Lost

Part game, part pop-it fidget toy, this is a great choice for kids who always like to be doing something with their hands. It can be used like a regular pop-it toy, but there’s also a way to play it as a game for two players with simple rules.

Sold by Amazon

Seckton Kids Selfie Camera

This basic kids digital camera is a great choice for children ages 3 to 9 who are interested in photography but aren’t yet old enough for a phone or a more serious camera. It has an 8-megapixel camera and records video in 1080p high definition.

Sold by Amazon

