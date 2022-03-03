Which Christmas travel mugs are best?

It’s not hard to get into the Christmas spirit nowadays. Everywhere you look, there are new items donned with images of wreaths, lights, presents and Santa hats. For the ultimate Christmas fan, you can even transform your favorite drink into a holiday accessory. Christmas travel mugs are a great way to take the Christmas spirit with you as you head to the office, do your shopping or visit family.

The best Christmas travel mug is the four pack from Greenbrier. Saving money can be important during the expensive holiday season, which makes this affordable set worthy of your dollars. Each cup features a different holiday graphic and matching lid and heat protector.

What to know before you buy a Christmas travel mug

Travel mug vs coffee mug

Coffee mugs have been around for centuries. It wasn’t until the to-go coffee became popular in the 1980s that people began looking for more convenient ways to carry their hot beverages with them. The main difference between travel mugs and a traditional coffee mug is the removable lid. Lids give you the freedom to move around without worrying about spillage. This is especially important while driving, which is where travel mugs really come in handy. Most travel mugs are designed to fit in car cup holders and are generally devoid of a handle so they fit snugly in place.

Christmas themes

There are endless amounts of Christmas themes that can be found on travel mugs, from popular holiday movies to beloved Christmas characters to generic decor, such as wreaths, tinsel and mistletoes. “A Christmas Story,” “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” and “A Charlie Brown Christmas” are among the most popular films and specials to be represented on Christmas to-go mugs. There are a ton of varieties that include popular holiday sayings such as, “Merry Christmas,” “Happy Holidays” and “Seasons Greetings.”

Materials

The two materials used most often when making Christmas mugs are polypropylene and ceramic. PP is a type of plastic that can safely be microwaved and washed in the dishwasher, making it ideal for travel mugs and cups. In fact, PP is widely considered to be the safest of all plastics because it’s unlikely to leach harmful chemicals. While it will stand up well to high heat, it won’t hold heat as well as ceramic. Ceramic is a hard material that’s fired in high heat ovens making it very sturdy. Plus, it feels more like a traditional coffee mug and oftentimes will include a handle.

What to look for in a quality Christmas travel mug

BPA-free

Bishpenol A, also known as BPA, is a chemical that’s used to create plastic. It’s mostly found in food and beverage containers, water bottles, food cans and bottle caps. Even though it’s been around since the 1960s, recent studies have shown that it has potential to leak into the contents of the containers, particular food and drink. There are possible health effects from BPA if consumed, which is why companies have been removing it from their products. To be on the safe side, look for higher-quality Christmas travel mugs that are BPA-free. This will likely be shown on the outside label or in the product description if buying online.

Dishwasher safe

During the holiday season, it’s always good to forget the little worries in life. Nothing can bum out a cheerful mood like realizing the Christmas travel mug you just washed in the dishwasher has melted and is now unusable. To avoid this, look for dishwasher safe cups. Mugs with a double layer are usually considered dishwasher safe. However, the heavy flow of water can breach the lining and fill the inside of the mug. The best dishwasher-safe travel mugs are made with a single layer of high-quality plastic or ceramic.

Hot and cold

Not everyone who celebrates Christmas lives in a cold climate. Therefore, some people may be carrying iced tea, soda or water in their Christmas travel mugs. For this, you’ll want a high-quality plastic cup that can support both cold and hot liquids. Ceramic mugs are inherently better for hot liquids because the porous material absorbs heat and keeps your coffee or hot chocolate hotter for longer. Even though plastic mugs may not hold heat for hours at a time, they are ultimately better for those looking to swap between both hot and cold drinks.

How much you can expect to spend on a Christmas travel mug

Christmas travel mugs can cost between $16-$20.

Christmas travel mug FAQ

Can a Christmas travel mug be used in the microwave?

A. Most Christmas travel mugs can be used in the microwave. However, it’s best to check the material of the cup beforehand. Polypropylene and ceramic cups are considered to be microwave safe. Keep in mind you should remove the lid before microwaving any beverage.

How much liquid can a Christmas travel mug hold?

A. A standard cup of coffee is usually around 12 ounces. Christmas travel mugs are usually between 16 and 18 ounces, making them larger than a regular coffee mug. Those who are used to Starbucks coffee sizes will appreciate larger travel mugs that can hold up to 24 ounces.

What’s the best Christmas travel mug to buy?

Top Christmas travel mug

Greenbrier holiday printed travel mugs

What you need to know: Greenbrier’s four pack of travel mugs is ideal for families, couples or holiday outings where more than one mug is needed.

What you’ll love: Each mug has a different printed Christmas-themed design and matching red and green lids and heat pads to protect your hands. They’re very affordable, especially considering you’re getting four mugs per order.

What you should consider: These mugs are made with BPA-free plastic, however, they won’t hold heat as well as ceramic.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Christmas travel mug for the money

Spoontiques A Christmas Story travel mug

What you need to know: A convenient travel mug that features the most famous leg lamp in Christmas history.

What you’ll love: This ceramic mug will keep your beverages hot and can hold an impressive 18 ounces of liquid. It also comes with a large handle for easy drinking on the go.

What you should consider: This cup may be too large for smaller car cup holders.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Tervis Grinch Christmas tumbler

What you need to know: Celebrate the silly side of Christmas with this Grinch themed travel tumbler designed for both hot and cold beverages.

What you’ll love: This mug is made with BPA-free plastic and includes two layers, which helps prevent condensation from forming on the outside layer. This 6 inch tall cup is safe to be used in the microwave, dishwasher and freezer.

What you should consider: Plastic cups like this are great for cold drinks but won’t keep liquids hot as long as ceramic.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Jordan Beliles writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.