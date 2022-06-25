Which heated travel blankets are best?

It can get cold just about anywhere, and sometimes a regular blanket just doesn’t cut it when it comes to maximizing your comfort. Traveling can be an especially frigid affair in air-conditioned airports and planes, as well as trains and when traveling by car. A heated travel blanket can be just the thing to keep you warm and snuggly on your journeys.

One high-quality heated travel blanket is the RoadPro 12V Polar Fleece Heated Travel Blanket. An 8-foot cable and 12-volt adapter allow you to plug in and warm up just about anywhere you can think of, and an LED light lets you know when it’s working.

What to know before you buy a heated travel blanket

Material

Typically, your heated travel blanket will be made of fleece, though the specific kind of fleece used can vary widely. The two most common fleeces used are polyester for its water resistance and polar for its thickness.

Temperature

You aren’t going to find a heated travel blanket that gets incredibly hot, as most are limited to getting warm for safety reasons. In fact, there are many people who find that heated travel blankets don’t reach a level of warmth that makes them any better than a regular blanket. Do some research on your prospective heated travel blanket before you purchase to learn more about its warmth level.

Size

A blanket’s satisfaction level is often tied to how large or small it is, and heated travel blankets are no exception. Most heated travel blankets come in around 60 inches long, with widths that vary from 30 to 45 inches. Make sure the size of your purchase aligns with what you like in a blanket, whether that be wrapping yourself up or just covering and warming your legs.

What to look for in a quality heated travel blanket

Cord length

Cord length is just as important as the overall size of your heated travel blanket. Most cord lengths are between 5 and 8 feet long. An 8-foot cord is a good bet — it’s better to have an extra cord as opposed to having to stay near an outlet to use the blanket.

Appearance

If you’re going to buy a heated travel blanket, choose a style you like. You’ll mostly find solids and plaid designs, but if you look, you can find plenty of patterns and/or colors.

Bonus features

Heated travel blankets can also have extra features like indicator lights and timers for safety.

How much can you expect to spend on a heated travel blanket

Heated travel blankets generally start out around $20, though this price usually doesn’t include any kind of control over the level of heat you’d prefer. Adding bonus features and special materials raises the price to around $40.

Heated travel blanket FAQ

How do I clean my heated travel blanket with all the wiring that’s inside it?

A. As it turns out, some heated travel blankets are perfectly safe to wash using a washing machine. If your blanket is machine-washable, make sure you remove all of the electrical attachments before washing and set your machine to cold water and delicate/gentle cycle. Your dryer should also be set to low. Make sure it has completely dried before you reattach any electrical elements.

What is polar fleece?

A. Polar fleece is a special type of fleece that’s typically used in winter-specific blankets and jackets. It’s thicker than other fleeces, which makes it much warmer and better suited to the cold.

What’s the best heated travel blanket to buy?

Top heated travel blanket

RoadPro 12V Polar Fleece Heated Travel Blanket

What you need to know: Sometimes the best option is the simplest — this plug-in-and-use option is great for in the car or on a plane.

What you’ll love: An 8-foot cable makes it easy to find a place to plug in and enjoy, and an LED light lets you know when it’s on and functioning.

What you should consider: Some consumers might find the maximum heat setting isn’t high enough for their needs.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top heated travel blanket for the money

Stalwart 12V Heated Travel Blanket

What you need to know: A great affordable option for those looking to save a little money without sacrificing comfort.

What you’ll love: Aside from the great price, many enjoy the lovely plaid print and soft fleece material.

What you should consider: This isn’t the longest-lasting option available, especially as the heating element can stop working suddenly.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Worth checking out

Car Cozy 12V Heated Travel Blanket

What you need to know: Another excellent low-cost option in a large size and with an auto shut-off feature.

What you’ll love: A timer helps to conserve the longevity of the heating element by shutting off at either 30 or 45 minutes of heat.

What you should consider: There are some reports of this heated travel blanket giving off a strange odor when plugged in.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

