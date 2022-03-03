Which Optimus Prime toy is best?

Optimus Prime is one of the main characters from “Transformers”. As a member of the Autobots, these self-aware robots can configure themselves into various mechanical objects. Most Autobots transform into vehicles, like cars and trucks. Optimus Prime is one of the most popular “Transformers” robots, and his character takes the shape of a vintage semi-truck.

“Transformers” toys are popular among children and adults alike. They are ideal toys because you can configure them into two of the most classic toy varieties ever: robots and cars. One of the best Optimus Prime toys is the Generation Cyber Commander, which has a highly detailed Autobot and drivable semi-truck form.

What to know before you buy an Optimus Prime toy

Autobot history

If you know someone who loves the “Transformers” series, and you want to purchase a toy for them, you should learn a little bit more about the characters. “Transformers” features robots called Autobots, who come from the planet Cybertron. They are sentient robots who can transform into various mechanical objects, but they primarily use vehicles. You’ll see Autobots as various road vehicles, like cars and trucks. Their enemies, the Decepticons, tend to take the form of military vehicles and aircrafts.

Optimus Prime

Optimus Prime is the leader of the Autobots and is in charge of defeating the Decepticons and saving the Autobot robot race. This character has moral and physical strength and is often at odds with the leader of the Decepticons, Megatron. These two face off against each other for control of the Earth. You can find them in various TV series, films, graphic novels and video games. Optimus Prime sports red, white and blue armor in his main Autobot form.

Autobot shapes

The Autobots species transform into semi-trucks, sports cars and dump trucks. The Decepticons, on the other hand, become fighter jets and tanks. Optimus Prime uses a vintage Peterbilt semi-truck. Other popular Autobot characters are Bumblebee, who turns into a sports car, and Hot Rod, who turns into a futuristic car.

What to look for in a quality Optimus Prime toy

Transforming

Autobot robots transform from their normal robot form into an object. They perform this seamless transformation when they either need to hide their identity from humans or Decepticons. In the toy versions, you can do this by carefully adjusting various pieces until you reach the final form. Some Optimus Prime toys automatically transform when you roll the semi-truck forward.

Popular storyline

The War for Cybertron is a popular storyline you can find in all sorts of “Transformers” media. It’s featured in a Netflix animated series, a video game and a line of toys from Hasbro. It depicts Optimus Prime as the leader who fought fearlessly in the never-ending battle with the Decepticons. This action figure toy features scuffs and markings on its armor in both Autobot form and truck form.

Other Optimus Prime toys

Aside from action figures, there are several other Optimus Prime toy options. There are Optimus Prime plush dolls that are perfect for decorating a couch or bed. You can also find Optimus Prime masks for dressing up and even an Optimus Prime sword.

How much you can expect to spend on an Optimus Prime toy

Optimus Prime toys cost between $32-$47, depending on their size and features. Some vintage collectible toys may cost more.

Optimus Prime toy FAQ

How tall are Optimus Prime action figures?

A. The height for Optimus Prime action figures varies. The best quality figures reach up to 11-inches tall. You can also find some smaller toys that stand around 4-inches tall in their Autobot form. The largest Optimus Prime toy stands at 22-inches tall.

What accessories come with an Optimus Prime action figure?

A. The Optimus Prime action figure often comes with its sword. The Sword of Judgement is the main weapon Optimus Prime uses to fight the Decepticons. Some toys include this accessory, which you can attach to the robot’s hand. Other accessories include armor and shields.

What’s the best Optimus Prime toy to buy?

Top Optimus Prime toy

Optimus Prime Generation Cyber Commander

What you need to know: This officially-licensed “Transformers” toy from Hasbro shows Optimus Prime in both his truck and Autobot form.

What you’ll love: It’s a new and revamped version of Optimus Prime, showcasing the modern era of “Transformers.” The figure stands 11-inches tall when in the Autobot form. You can easily transform it from the semi-truck into Optimus Prime with six quick conversion steps.

What you should consider: This toy does not feature any lights or sounds.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Optimus Prime toy for the money

Transformers Siege Optimus Prime

What you need to know: This Optimus Prime toy showcases a battle-worn figurine in the midst of a deadly war, attempting to save their home planet.

What you’ll love: The figurine features several scuffs, scratches and wear and tear to demonstrate it’s in the middle of a war. It comes with the semi-truck version that can transform into Optimus Prime and includes additional weapons.

What you should consider: It requires a lot of steps to transform it into Optimus Prime.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Transformers Cyberverse Optimus Prime

What you need to know: If you want a more stripped-down version of Optimus Prime and the Peterbilt semi-truck, this is a great option.

What you’ll love: The Cyberverse Optimus Prime figurine has clean lines and simplified armor. It can transform into a semi-truck and automatically converts into the semi-truck by simply rolling it forward on a flat surface. It also features lights and sounds, and it has a few accessories like chest armor and a sword.

What you should consider: This toy requires batteries. Batteries are included with purchase.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Suzannah Kolbeck writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.