Wagons are a fun way to tote around toddlers between the ages of 2 and 5 years old.

Which Radio Flyer wagon accessory is best?

For over 100 years, children have known the fun and joy of playing with and owning a Radio Flyer wagon. The iconic bright red color is often associated with the wagons, which now come in multiple different versions, including all-terrain. As such, the accessories compatible with the wagons expanded to fit the changing market. Today, there are many accessories that help offer better comfort and protection to the children seated in the wagons.

What is the Radio Flyer company?

According to the Radio Flyer website, the company started over 100 years ago in the Windy City of Chicago. Antonio Pasin, who was originally from Italy, immigrated to the United States and became the founder of the company. He first created the wagon and named it the Liberty Coaster as a nod to the statue that welcomed him to his adopted country. The name eventually changed to Radio Flyer, and the company now offers a wide range of products and accessories in the same iconic red color as the original wagon that started it all.

Does Radio Flyer make more than wagons?

Yes. The Radio Flyer company creates a wide range of wagons, as well as tricycles and accessories. The items maintain the iconic red color and often have the name of the company marked on the side of the items. Radio Flyer now also offers additional toys such as a bounce house and a child walker as the company expands further into the toy market while remaining true to its wagon roots.

Best classic Radio Flyer wagon

Purchase the wagon inspired by Antonio Pasin’s original creation. The bright-red steel wagon maintains the classic lines with a modernized twist, thanks to upgrades like an improved handle design.

Radio Flyer Classic Red Wagon

The red classic wagon includes a steel body that can hold up to 150 pounds. The handle is long and can fold underneath the wagon to accommodate storage needs. It is recommended for kids older than 18 months.

Sold by Amazon

Best non-classic Radio Flyer wagon

Alternative wagons are also available to better fit your needs: Wagons can include larger wheels or guardrails to better accommodate children and changes in terrain.

Radio Flyer All-Terrain Cargo Wagon

The wagon comes with all-terrain tires that are made out of rubber. The frame is metal and the wagon is made from wood, alloy and steel. This wagon can hold up to 200 pounds and is recommended for children older than 18 months old.

Sold by Amazon

Best Radio Flyer accessories

Accessories help provide additional comfort and ease, from helmets to protect the kids to hubcaps that guard the integrity of the wagon wheels. The range of accessories has expanded over the years and is compatible with Radio Flyer stroller trikes, wagons and more. Radio Flyer offers accessories as well as a fun spin on the original wagon design.

Radio Flyer Helmet

This helmet provides protection for toddlers with heads between 18 and 21 inches in circumference. The helmet comes in classic bright red, with an easy-to-secure strap placed underneath of the chin. It is recommended for children between the ages of 2 and 5.

Sold by Amazon

Radio Flyer Footrest Accessory Stroller Trike

This gray non-slip footrest can be attached to Radio Flyer stroller trikes to help keep kids’ feet elevated and away from the pedals. The stroller trike is sold separately and recommended for kids younger than 2 years old. Assembly of the footrest does not require tools.

Sold by Amazon

Quadrapoint Radio Flyer Hubcaps for Radio Flyer Steel and Wood Wagons

The red hubcaps help prevent damage to the wagon wheels from particles of dirt and rocks. They work best with half-inch axles, which should not be confused with the axles that are 7/16 inches. The hubcaps are not designed for the folding or plastic wagons.

Sold by Amazon

Radio Flyer Kid’s Wheelbarrow

The red wheelbarrow uses wooden handles and a steel tray. The wheelbarrow is ideal for children interested in gardening and can hold up to 25 pounds. This gardening accessory is recommended for children older than 3 years old.

Sold by Amazon

My 1st Wagon with Teddy Bear

The plastic red wagon can be used as a walker, as the handle locks into place. The handle can also be adjusted into a pull position so that the toy can be used in a fashion similar to that of the original wagon. The set also includes a plush teddy bear to take on rides. It is recommended for children older than 1, and it includes a weight limit of 35 pounds.

Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Camille Cabrera writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.