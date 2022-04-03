Which hoverboard is best for kids?

While hoverboards don’t actually float above the ground, they offer a fun, fast ride on two wheels. While not recommended for younger kids, these self-balancing scooters can help older kids (ages 10 and up) get outside more often and zip around. Hoverboards also offer eco-friendly travel, often running on lithium-ion batteries that just need a plug-in to recharge.

When purchasing a hoverboard for kids, you’ll want to consider the features of the best hoverboard brands.

What to consider about a hoverboard for kids

Here are some considerations to keep in mind when buying a hoverboard for kids.

Safety first

Make sure your child wears safety gear (helmet, elbow and knee pads, wrist guards, etc.) when riding a hoverboard, as it’s easy to fall, especially when they’re learning. Keep the hoverboard on flat, dry ground. And if your child wants to go on slopes, check the hoverboard’s maximum incline.

Wheel size

A hoverboard wheel’s standard diameter is 6.5 inches, giving good control on smooth surfaces. If your child wants to ride on uneven terrain, a larger wheel between 8 and 10 inches is better.

Speed

Hoverboards designed for kids often have a lower maximum speed of up to 6 miles per hour. The average top speed of a hoverboard is around 10 miles per hour.

Battery life

Most hoverboards have a battery life of around an hour, so you should check the range to know how far your child can ride before needing to recharge or grab a spare battery. If the range isn’t listed, look at the maximum speed to estimate it (e.g., a hoverboard with 60-minute battery life and a top speed of 10 miles per hour will have about a 10-mile range).

Weight

Hoverboards weigh anywhere from 10-30 pounds. Even though your child might want a lighter one that’s easier to carry home when the battery runs out, lightweight models may not have the quality or durability they need.

What are some features of hoverboards for kids?

Here are some features to look for on hoverboards for kids.

LED lights

Many hoverboards have built-in LED lights on the board or wheels. Besides being cool and appealing for kids, they also can keep kids safer by making them more visible to drivers and walkers in low light conditions.

App connectivity

Many hoverboards have Bluetooth and can connect to smartphone apps for monitoring power levels, speed, steering sensitivity, battery life and GPS.

Built-in speakers

Often hoverboards have built-in speakers to connect to smartphones via Bluetooth so your child can play music while they ride.

How much does a hoverboard for kids cost?

Hoverboards can range widely in price, from $100-$600, but the ones above $400 are aimed at adults using them off-road. Most basic to mid-range models cost between $150-$300.

The best hoverboards for kids

TOMOLOO Hoverboard

This versatile model comes in a variety of solid colors and is an excellent one for kids who’ll love its rainbow LED lighting that synchronizes color changes with the rhythm, Bluetooth and stereo surround sound. Parents will love its UL2272 certification for safety, high-temperature resistance and durability in a 17.6-lb model that holds riders up to 165 lbs.

SISIGAD Hoverboard with Bluetooth and Colorful Lights

This hoverboard meets UL2272 safety standards, has Bluetooth with a built-in wireless speaker to connect to mobile devices for listening to music and 6.5-inch wheels with high-quality rubber tires and comfortable foot pedals for a smooth ride.

Hover-1 Drive Hoverboard

Easy to use, lightweight and a top speed of 7 mph, this trusted brand offers kids a fun and safe hoverboard experience. It’s affordable, has LED lights for safety and holds up to 160 lbs.

Hover-1 Helix Electric Hoverboard

This inexpensive model has a 400-watt motor, travels up to 7 mph and holds up to 160 lbs. It comes in a few colors, has a built-in Bluetooth speaker and charges within 6 hours.

UNI-SUN Hoverboard for Kids

Reviewers say their kids love this lightweight hoverboard that offers a smooth and easy ride, along with the colorful flashing wheel LED front lights. It’s a solid, UL-certified and Bluetooth-supported model.

SISIGAD Hoverboard Fun Edition

With rugged footpads and “fun” right in its name, this hoverboard comes in multiple unique patterns like graffiti, starry purple and green or pink camo. Reviewers say it’s a model that’s easy for kids to learn how to ride and pairs well with devices.

Swagtron T580 App-Enabled Bluetooth Hoverboard

With exclusive 3D multicolored ground lighting, the T580 moves up to 7.5 mph, can travel up to 8 miles on a single charge and can climb 30-degree inclines. It includes Bluetooth speakers, and you and your child can know their exact location and track their ride with the GPS feature.

Hover-1 H1-100 Electric Hoverboard

This UL-certified hoverboard boasts ultra-bright infinity LED wheels, a built-in Bluetooth speaker and IPX4 water resistance. Reviewers say it’s a sturdy, durable and easy-to-learn model.

Gyroor Warrior 8.5-inch All-Terrain Off-Road Hoverboard

This higher-end model is best for more experienced riders who want to venture into off-roading.

It’s UL-certified and Bluetooth-enabled, with 8.5-inch solid tires and a 700-watt motor for riding on grass, dirt, gravel or wet surfaces.

