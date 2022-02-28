Which Avengers Lego sets are best?

Lego sets have long been one of the most popular toys and Marvel’s Avengers are incredibly popular superheroes. Avengers Lego sets are the best of both worlds. Kids and kids at heart are able to build action scenes featuring Captain America, Iron Man, Black Widow and more of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes. There are about as many Avengers Lego sets as there are Avengers, so here’s how to narrow the field and find the perfect one.

What to know before you buy an Avengers Lego set

Product lines

Avengers Lego sets are not specific to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Lego has included or featured the Avengers in multiple product lines including Lego Marvel Super Heroes, Lego Avengers and Lego Infinity Saga. Fans who want Legos that are closer to the films will want to start with Lego Avengers sets. Those who have not seen all of the movies should avoid Lego Infinity Saga choices, which contain major spoilers.

Duplicate versions

The sheer number of Avengers Lego sets means that Lego has manufactured multiple versions of the same locations and characters. There are three Avengers Tower sets, each with different price points and levels of detail. There are also hundreds of Avengers Lego mini-figures included throughout the sets. Look closely at product descriptions to see which version of a set you’re buying and which characters it comes with.

Number of pieces

Avengers Lego sets come in different levels of complexity. Adults may want something larger and more involved, while those purchasing for kids might search for something smaller that can be done in an hour or two. The biggest indicator of a Lego set’s level of difficulty is the number of pieces, which is on the front of the box and listed in the product description. More pieces mean a more complicated set.

What to look for in a quality Avengers Lego set

Interesting build

Every Avengers Lego set is a different kind of build. Choose one that won’t be finished too quickly but that isn’t so complex that you give up halfway through. Check the number of pieces. Choose a set that has several different colors so you’re not having to dig through parts that all look the same. Some sets include working components that open or move for additional fun.

Multiple mini figures

Building a Lego set is only half of the fun. The other half is playing with it and for that, you’ll need mini-figures. Most Avengers Lego sets come with mini-figures. The best Avengers Lego sets have at least one recognizable character like Captain America or Iron Man, as well as villains for the Avengers to battle. Some smaller sets may only come with one figure or no figures at all.

All the pieces

Fans expect every Avengers Lego set to include all the pieces to put it together but that isn’t always the case. Reviewers report that some Lego sets have not come with all the pieces. If you see multiple product reviews that claim the set arrives incomplete, it’s likely a project to avoid.

How much you can expect to spend on Avengers Lego sets

Avengers Lego sets vary extensively in price based on the number of pieces. Smaller sets are priced between $19-$45 while the biggest sets cost around $250.

Avengers Lego set FAQ

Which Avengers Lego collection is best?

A. There is no one best Avengers Lego product line. The Lego Marvel Super Heroes line has been around the longest and includes Lego “Avengers: Age of Ultron” sets inspired by that movie. The Lego Avengers line has some of the most creative and most recognizable sets. Lego Infinity Saga is the most current, including “Avengers: Endgame” sets related to the hit film. Fans should pick the kit they’re most interested in.

Are there new Avengers Lego sets?

A. Yes. In addition to the specifically labeled Avengers Lego sets, Lego has released a Black Widow product line based on the 2021 movie and “What If…?” sets showcasing alternate versions of the Avengers characters featured in the Disney+ animated series. It’s highly likely that Lego will continue to put out new Avengers sets as long as the characters keep appearing in new movies or TV shows.

What’s the best Avengers Lego set to buy?

Top Avengers Lego set

Lego Avengers Ultimate Quinjet

What you need to know: This massive set not only includes the Avengers battle jet but a big complement of characters and accessories.

What you’ll love: Has tremendous replay value between the Quinjet and the half-dozen included figures. Figures include both heroes and villains. The set is updated to show the Avengers in their Quantum Realm suits from “Avengers: Endgame.” More interactive than other Lego sets since fans can pick up the jet and fly it around.

What you should consider: One of the more expensive Avengers Lego sets. Other sets are more specific to the Avengers movies.

Top Avengers Lego set for the money

Lego Infinity Gauntlet with Infinity Stones

What you need to know: This highly detailed Lego set replicates the Infinity Gauntlet seen in “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Avengers: Endgame.”

What you’ll love: One of the most visually striking Avengers Lego sets. Screen-accurate depiction of the Infinity Gauntlet including all of the Infinity Stones. With 590 pieces the set is big enough to enjoy the building process but not too complicated. When built and placed on the included display it stands over a foot tall.

What you should consider: This Lego set is meant for display and not to be played with. The finished Infinity Gauntlet cannot be worn.

Worth checking out

Lego Avengers Tower Battle

What you need to know: This Lego set lets fans build the iconic Avengers headquarters just as it appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

What you’ll love: This is an instantly recognizable set for any Avengers fan. All five floors are interactive including a collapsible balcony and a lab containing Iron Man’s arc reactor. The set comes with Iron Man and Black Widow mini-figures as well as villains for a complete play experience.

What you should consider: More static than other Lego Avengers sets. Two of the seven included figures are just alternate armors for Iron Man.

