Which haunted LEGO sets are best?

There are many lists that place LEGOs as the best toy of all time. However, to remain on those lists, the company has to be endlessly innovative, constantly reinventing itself to remain relevant decade after decade. The haunted LEGO sets can capture both kids’ (and adults’) imaginations, while filling the need for a little scary fun.

A haunted LEGO set can come in many shapes, sizes and prices. One of the most impressive kits is designed for adults to build and kids to play with. It is called the LEGO Haunted House. It has 3,231 pieces and several interactive parts to allow for a wildly imaginative play session.

What to know before you buy a haunted Lego set

Haunted LEGO sets are available for builders of all ages

While many LEGO sets are designed for kids, that is not always the case with haunted LEGO sets. Some of these model kits are large, and they feature thousands of pieces that can take days to assemble. Others include fragile pieces and complicated instructions that are only recommended for ages 18 and up. However, once a LEGO set has been assembled, it can be enjoyed by individuals of nearly all ages. Common sense, however, should still prevail. Do not allow children under 3 to play with any LEGO sets that have tiny pieces. Also, if your older child has a tendency to put things in their mouth, adult supervision is a must.

There are many benefits to playing with LEGOS

Besides being fun, haunted LEGO sets offer a range of educational and developmental benefits for kids.

Building a haunted LEGO kit teaches a child how to follow directions.

Putting together a difficult model can help children learn to deal with frustrations and help them develop problem-solving skills.

Manipulating the small LEGO bricks and other pieces can help a child develop their fine motor skills.

Manipulating the small LEGO bricks and other pieces can help a child develop better hand-eye coordination.

A child can forgo the instructions and help develop their creative skills by building their own designs.

Completing a LEGO set can help build a child’s confidence and self-esteem.

After a set has been built, playing with it with other children can benefit both language and social skills.

What to look for in a quality haunted LEGO set

A favorite theme

No matter which type of haunted LEGO set you get, you want the theme to be something you are interested in. It can be a Haunted House LEGO set, a Graveyard Mystery LEGO set or something from the movies, like a “Ghostbusters” LEGO set. The idea is to find a set that captures your attention and stimulates your imagination.

Movable parts

The best haunted LEGO sets feature moveable parts, such as coffins that open, secret panels that lead to hidden surprises and more. With a haunted LEGO set, building the model is only the beginning.

Included figures

If you want to have the most fun playing, choose a set that includes figures. With a haunted LEGO set, these figures can be skeletons, alligators, ghost dogs, paranormal investigators, characters from “Stranger Things,” and more.

Augmented reality app

The Hidden Side LEGO sets include the ability to have virtual fun with your LEGOs. To access this added dimension, you just need a compatible phone and the AR app.

Number of pieces

Haunted LEGO sets range in size from a few hundred pieces to a few thousand pieces. If you just want a set that can be put together quickly so you can start playing, it’s best to consider a smaller set. However, if you like a challenge, and want to be occupied for days, look for a haunted LEGO set with 2,000 or 3,000 pieces.

How much you can expect to spend on a haunted LEGO set

Haunted LEGO sets can cost anywhere from $35-$250. Unless you want a large set for older kids or adults, most shoppers will be happy with a set that is under $100.

Haunted LEGO set FAQ

What is LEGO Hidden Side?

A. Hidden Side LEGO sets include an innovative feature that allows you to combine physical play with augmented reality. When you have a compatible smartphone, the Hidden Side LEGO products allow you to engage in activities, such as hunting and trapping ghosts. The latest addition to LEGO Hidden Side is a multiplayer mode that lets one player become the hunter, while up to three others play as ghosts.

What is LEGO Powered Up?

A. If you’d like to bring your LEGO creations to life, LEGO Powered Up products are the solution. These sets may include motors, power hubs, LED lights and more. Some of the kits allow you to add specific movement to your models using Bluetooth and the Powered Up app.

What are the best haunted LEGO sets to buy?

Top haunted LEGO set

LEGO Haunted House

What you need to know: This top-of-the-line haunted LEGO set is designed for ages 18 and up, and has over 3,000 pieces.

What you’ll love: After building this mansion, you can use it as a haunted playset. It is 26.5 inches high, has intricate details and a number of fun, interactive features, such as a cursed painting, haunted doors and a free-fall ride. If you’d like to upgrade the kit, you can buy LEGO Powered Up components to control the house’s elevator through an app.

What you should consider: The higher price of this haunted LEGO kit makes it best for the serious builder or Halloween enthusiast.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top haunted LEGO set for the money

LEGO Hidden Side Graveyard Mystery

What you need to know: This LEGO Graveyard Mystery set is recommended for kids 7 and up, and it features a number of moving parts for interactive play.

What you’ll love: In this kit, you get a coffin with a secret compartment, a gate that opens, a moving tree and more. It comes with four mini-figures, plus a ghost dog. Using a smartphone and an augmented reality app, you can open up a whole new world of play.

What you should consider: The app used to see the Hidden Side of this playset is not compatible with all phones. Make sure yours will work before purchasing.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

LEGO “Stranger Things” The Upside Down

What you need to know: If you are a fan of “Stranger Things” and LEGOs, this is the best kit for you.

What you’ll love: This LEGO kit features two versions of the Buyer’s house from “Stranger Things”— a real-world version and the upside-down version. The house has detailed, recognizable rooms, and the set includes eight characters: Eleven, Mike, Lucas, Dustin, Will, Joyce, Chief Hopper and the Demogorgon.

What you should consider: This kit is designed for ages 16 and up, so it is not an easy build. Even some adults got frustrated with the smaller, more fragile parts.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

