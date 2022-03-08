Which earth auger is best?

Back in the day, people had to dig holes with shovels or post-hole diggers. Now we have augers to make that backbreaking work far easier. Earth augers quickly and easily chew through almost any kind of soil to create holes of customizable depth and width.

The best earth auger is the Southland Outdoor Power Equipment One Man Earth Auger. It includes a motor so you don’t need to worry about buying it separately, and it can dig through even thick, hard soil.

What to know before you buy an earth auger

Power methods

Earth augers use three power sources: yourself, electricity or gas.

Manual augers are best for small, simple jobs like minor gardening. They rarely have the power to cut through thick roots or chew through medium-to-hard soil and typically dig narrow, shallow holes.

Power drill vs. powerhead

Power drills and powerheads each have their place.

Power drills are best for smaller jobs, as they typically don’t have the power to use bits larger than 3 inches wide. They are small enough to be wielded one-handed.

What to look for in a quality earth auger

Bit

Earth auger bits are made from a limited set of materials and come in many sizes.

Material: Most auger bits are made from some type of steel or titanium. Titanium is typically only used for the sharp tip and is a sign of a good quality bit. Average bits stick to steel throughout.

Most auger bits are made from some type of steel or titanium. Titanium is typically only used for the sharp tip and is a sign of a good quality bit. Average bits stick to steel throughout. Size: Bit sizes have two factors, the length and the width. The length determines how deep a hole you can make while the width determines, well, the width. Most sizes of bit are only attachable to certain methods and strengths of power, with this information being clearly listed.

Warranties

Earth augers are intended for use in potentially damaging environments. A multitude of issues can cause the bit or motor to fail, break or otherwise become unusable. Many augers include warranties that cover more issues than warranties for any other product. Often, the higher the coverage of a warranty, the better the product is.

How much you can expect to spend on an earth auger

Earth augers are available in a wide range of prices. Small auger bits can be found for $75 or less. Beefier bits and manual augers cost around $75-$175. Augers with dedicated powerheads range between $175-$300.

Earth auger FAQ

Why is an auger better than a shovel and/or post-hole digger?

A. Depending on your situation and needs, it may not be. Those who rarely dig holes or only need to dig a few holes at once can use a shovel or post-hole digger without issue. But earth augers have a few key benefits that make them better suited for those who dig holes consistently. The biggest is the ability to dig while standing straight up, cutting back strain to minimal levels. They’re also easier on the hands, which leads to fewer blisters. Finally, most augers are much better suited to slicing through roots and slashing through harder soil than shovels and post-hole diggers.

What’s the most important aspect of an earth auger bit?

A. When deciding between auger bits, the most important factor is how deep and wide a hole the bit can make. Other aspects, such as materials and power method, are secondary. The toughest auger bit with the strongest power source is useless if it digs a hole too large or small for your intentions. For example, you need to use more concrete to secure posts in wider-than-necessary holes or there may be no space for concrete in too-small holes.

What are the best earth augers to buy?

Top earth auger

Southland Outdoor Power Equipment One Man Earth Auger

What you need to know: This motor-and-auger combo will get most any job done.

What you’ll love: The fuel tank can hold 1.25 quarts. The maximum depth it can dig is 2.5 feet. Butterfly handles are wide enough to provide increased balance and detachable for easy storage. The drive shaft is solid steel.

What you should consider: The pull string housing is known to break easily. Some units arrived with damaged parts. It won’t be able to cut through large roots.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top earth auger for the money

Jisco Earth Auger

What you need to know: This auger is a great choice for household gardeners.

What you’ll love: It can be attached to both electric and cordless drills. It quickly chews through top and other soft soils. It’s made of alloy steel and available in packs of one to four. Besides gardening, it’s useful for digging fence posts and beach umbrella holes.

What you should consider: The blade becomes dull and bent with heavy usage. It can struggle to chew through harder soil.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Yard Butler Roto Digger 30-Inch Garden Auger

What you need to know: This is a good auger designed exclusively for gardening.

What you’ll love: It’s compatible with most drills. The heavy-duty design helps provide pressure when digging, making it easier to operate. It can dig holes up to 28 inches deep and 1.25 inches wide. A pointed tip helps keep the auger steady as it digs.

What you should consider: This auger is designed to dig through soft soil only. Hard soil underneath can damage it.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

