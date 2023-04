HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — More than a handful of Rio Grande Valley high school soccer teams are moving on to regional tournaments after earning victories in the regional quarterfinal round of the playoffs.

Highlights from regional quarterfinal games in video above.

Boys regional quarterfinal scores

6A

Rivera 1, Harlingen 0 (F)

5A

Sharyland 1, Porter 0 (F)

Lopez 1, Juarez-Lincoln 0 (F/OT)

4A

Hidalgo 5, Brownsville Jubilee 1 (F)

CC London 5, IDEA Sports Park 1 (F)

Girls regional quarterfinal scores

6A

SA O’Connor 5, Harlingen 4 (F)

5A

McAllen 2, Rowe 1 (F)

McAllen Memorial 3, Gregory-Portland 1 (F)