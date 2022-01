HIDALGO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Copa La Frontera boys soccer tournament ended on Friday with a handful of matchups throughout the day at Hidalgo High School.

In one of the games, the host Pirates tied 0-0 with Corpus Christi London.

Harlingen South lost 2-0 to defending Class 4A state champion Boerne. The Greyhounds took first place in the tournament.

Scores:

Boerne 4, CC London 0

Hidalgo 0, CC London 0

Boerne 2, Harlingen South 0

Boerne 0, Hidalgo 0

Harlingen South 1, CC London 0