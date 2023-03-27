RAYMONDVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Raymondville girls soccer team’s historic season came to an end in the area round of the playoffs.

The Bearkats, who won their first-ever playoff game in the bi-district round against Rio Hondo, were held scoreless in a 3-0 loss to Beeville Jones in the second round.

The Trojans were up 2-0 at halftime.

Girls area round soccer scores

6A

SA Warren 2, Rivera 0 (F)

5A

Gregory-Portland 2, Vela 1 (F)

4A

Beeville Jones 3, Raymondville 0 (F)