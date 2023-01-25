How to have the best Oscar nominations viewing experience

Yesterday, the 2023 Oscar nominations were unveiled. The 23 categories cover everything from Best Picture and Best Original Song to Best Cinematography and Best Sound.

However, even if you’re part of AMC Stubs’ A-Listers program, chances are, there are more than a few nominees you’ve never even heard of, let alone seen. That’s why, between now and March 12, you may need to play a little catch-up to watch everything you missed. And if you’re going to watch the movies that have the year’s best picture and sound, you’ll want to have the best entertainment gear to see and hear those movies the way the directors intended.

What is the nomination process for the Oscars?

Most of the films that are nominated for an Oscar are nominated by the members of the corresponding branch of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. For example, film editors nominate pictures for Best Film Editing and actors nominate individuals for the Best Actor categories. Some categories, however, have a slightly different process. All voting members can select Best Picture nominees. For transparency, the rules and eligibility for each category are detailed on the organization’s website.

What is the final balloting process for the Oscars?

During the final voting, all the Oscar categories are on the ballot. This means all voting members (over 9,500) can cast their vote on the final ballot, no matter which branch a member belongs to. Voting is performed online and tabulated. Until the envelopes are opened on stage during the telecast, only two partners of PricewaterhouseCoopers know the results.

2023 Oscar nominee highlights

This year, the nominees spanned a wide range of genres. There were the expected films, such as “The Whale,” “The Banshees of Inisherin,” “The Fabelmans” and “All Quiet on the Western Front.” But there were also blockbusters, such as “Top Gun: Maverick” and “Avatar: The Way of Water,” and superhero movies, including “The Batman” and “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” that made the cut. Possibly the biggest surprise was the sci-fi indie movie “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” which received the most nominations of all the contenders. Additionally, with films such as “Elvis,” “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris,” “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish,” “Babylon,” “Tar,” “RRR” and “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” also all receiving nominations, no matter what your tastes, this year at the 95th Academy Awards, you’ll have a favorite to root for.

What you need to catch up on the Oscar nominees

If you missed any of this year’s Oscar-nominated pictures and you want to watch them before the ceremony, here are a few items to consider purchasing, such as an Ultra HD TV and a soundbar, so you can have the best at-home viewing experience.

