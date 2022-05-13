Which kids skating knee pad set is best?

Whether skateboarding, roller skating or rollerblading, children need the right protective gear to keep them safe. Kids skating knee pad sets contain knee pads, elbow pads and ideally wrist guards to minimize bruises and scrapes while learning the ropes and trying new tricks.

The most basic pads don’t offer much protection, even for beginner skaters, so it’s worth knowing what makes a good knee or elbow pad. The Triple Eight Saver Series Pad Set is a great choice for new skaters.

What to know before you buy a kids skating knee pad set

Caps

The cap or shell on a protective pad is the hard part and the first line of defense for impact protection. Quality pads have solid shells rather than ones with ventilation holes cut into them. Caps on knee and elbow pads should be large to cover a wider area around the knees and elbows and so if they slip slightly, they still offer protection. With small caps, if they shift just slightly out of place, wearers can land on the edge of the cap when they fall, which is painful.

Padding

Thick, shock-absorbing padding is just as important as a hard shell. Basic pads have thin padding, which doesn’t offer much protection in a fall. It’s not just the thickness of the padding but the type of foam used. EVA foam has excellent shock absorbing properties, making it an excellent choice for pads. With the right padding, wearers will hardly feel a minor fall onto the knees or elbows.

Set contents

Although you can buy pads separately, a kids skating knee pad set will contain more than just knee pads. Otherwise, it wouldn’t be a set. At the very least, you can expect to get knee pads and elbow pads in a set, but most also contain wrist guards. All three are important for safe skating, alongside a helmet, which you’ll usually need to buy separately. Some pad sets come with a bag to store or carry the pads.

What to look for in a quality kids skating knee pad set

Sizing

Some pads come in a single youth size, while others have several youth sizes for young people of varying ages. It’s always best to check the sizing chart before buying, as sizes vary between brands.

Color options

Although black is the default option for skate pads, you can also find pads and guards for kids in various other colors and prints. Options include bold colors, such as pink and red, and prints, such as checks and camouflage.

Fastening

Skating pads usually have hook and loop fastenings to make them easy to secure. Most also have elastic backs to help keep them in place, which means they must be pulled on and then fastened.

How much you can expect to spend on a kids skating knee pad set

While you can find cheaper options, expect to pay at least $20 for a pad set that offers ample protection. The best pads can cost as much as $35-$50 for a set.

Kids skating knee pad set FAQ

Should skaters wear pads?

A. Yes, skaters should wear pads and helmets, especially young skaters, and don’t let your kids convince you otherwise with footage of padless pro skaters. Experienced skaters know how to bail if they can tell they’re likely to fall and have also learned to fall in ways that make them less likely to get injured.

Still, skaters can and do get injured while skating and many of these injuries could have been prevented with the right pads and a quality helmet.

How tight should pads be for skating?

A. They should be tight enough to fit snugly and won’t slip down or move around but not so tight that they pinch or hurt. When fastened, you shouldn’t be able to move your child’s pads up and down or to either side. If you can, it’s likely they’ll move while your kid is skating and may not be in the correct position to protect them when they fall.

What’s the best kids skating knee pad set to buy?

Top kids skating knee pad set

Triple Eight Saver Series Pad Set

What you need to know: Made by a big name in protective skate gear, these pads come in youth and adult sizes.

What you’ll love: You get knee pads, elbow pads and wrist guards, all of which are well made with high density, impact-resistant caps or splints. You can choose from a range of colors and prints, including tie-dye and camo.

What you should consider: While they’re great for average use by kids if your kid gets serious about street or transition skating, they’ll likely need an upgrade.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top kids skating knee pad set for the money

Gonex Skateboard Pad Set

What you need to know: With plenty of padding and tough caps, these are great pads, just check the sizing as there are options for kids and adults.

What you’ll love: They have loads of padding for a soft landing in the event of a fall. The shells on the knee and elbow pads are large, so they protect a bigger area than some pads. You can choose between black or pink.

What you should consider: They’re slightly bulky, especially for small children.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Pro-Tec Double Down Knee Pad

What you need to know: These high durable pads come from a skate brand you can trust.

What you’ll love: Thanks to the large shells and the thick padding, you can rest assured your child is protected as they skate. You can choose from youth small and youth medium and a range of colors, including all black and black and white checker.

What you should consider: Sizing is smaller than some buyers expect, so check the chart before committing.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

