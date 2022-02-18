Which field hockey turf shoes are best?

If you play field hockey, you know that good equipment is vital if you want to succeed on your team. And if you can’t get a good grip on the turf, you may lose your balance or potentially injure yourself.

It’s important to have high-quality field hockey turf shoes, as these help with agility, balance and precise movements. A great choice is the ASICS Gel-Lethal MP7 Turf Shoes, which will absorb impact and help keep you going during a game.

What to know before you buy field hockey turf shoes

Field type

There are several field hockey turf shoes available, but the best way to determine which one is right for you is to consider what kind of field you’ll play on. The most common field types are artificial or synthetic turf, which is mandatory for all international tournaments. Turf shoes will be the preferred gear for this kind of field. If you’re playing on a real grass field, you’ll want to get some field hockey shoes with cleats. The field type can also determine which field hockey stick you want to use.

Shoe fit

Just like any other shoe, take time to find a pair that fits you correctly. When you try on field hockey turf shoes, always wear hockey socks and make sure to move around in the shoes a bit. Your toe should be half to one centimeter away from the edge of the shoe. If the shoes are too loose, they may accidentally come off your feet during a hard sprint. If they’re too tight, you may damage your nail beds and pinch your toes. Ill-fitting shoes can lead to injury and endanger others on the field, so find the correct size before you make a purchase.

Price range

Field hockey turf shoes come in different styles from several brands, which means the pricing varies between makes and models. You may not want the most expensive turf shoes at first, especially if you are new to the game. Regardless of price, the most important part is that they fit well and serve their purpose.

What to look for in quality field hockey turf shoes

Protection and waterproofing

Field hockey turf shoes should give you a good grip on the field as well as protect your feet. Many players get hit in the foot with the field hockey ball during a game, and field hockey balls are quite hard. Find turf shoes designed to protect your feet from a wayward ball or an accidental run-in with another player. Good field hockey turf shoes often have some element of waterproof materials to keep your feet dry in wet conditions.

Good grip

Another important aspect of field hockey turf shoes is the grip. Artificial turf can get extremely slippery, so you want a good grip on your turf shoes to keep you upright. Manufacturers often put small plastic studs on the soles of turf shoes, which grip the turf and prevent you from slipping on the field.

Durable materials

Your equipment performs its best when it’s in excellent condition, so try to find field hockey turf shoes with solid construction and high-quality materials. Some of the best materials for field hockey turf shoes are rubber, leather or synthetic fabric. Make sure to set aside time to clean them after your game, as this will extend their lifespan.

How much you can expect to spend on field hockey turf shoes

Field hockey turf shoes vary in cost depending on brand and features. You can find entry-level shoes for around $60-$80. If you’re an avid field hockey player, professional shoes cost between $150-$200.

Field hockey turf shoes FAQ

Can you use field hockey turf shoes for other sports?

A. Yes, you can wear field hockey turf shoes for softball or lacrosse. They will likely work for any sport that uses turf shoes. If you’re unsure, double-check with your coach or a fellow player.

How do you prepare new field hockey turf shoes for a match?

A. If you bought a new pair of field hockey turf shoes, it is always a good idea to walk around in them a few days before a match. It stretches the shoes out a little bit and lets you see if there are any spots that rub your feet. Make sure to walk around on a carpeted surface in case you need to exchange or return them for a different pair.

What are the best field hockey turf shoes to buy?

Top field hockey turf shoe

ASICS Gel-Lethal MP7 Turf Shoes

What you need to know: If you want a great field hockey turf shoe, this one is perfect for field hockey and lacrosse.

What you’ll love: This turf shoe absorbs impact when you’re running or turning quickly. It’s made from synthetic materials, leather and mesh, and the outer sole has several rubber studs to give you a good grip on artificial surfaces. There is also a pivot point on the outer sole underneath the ball of the foot, making it easy to turn quickly.

What you should consider: The larger sizes are a bit more expensive than other models.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top field hockey turf shoe for money

Saucony Women’s Grid Excursion TR12

What you need to know: This field hockey turf shoe comes from a trusted brand that was founded in 1898.

What you’ll love: It’s made from synthetic materials, making it durable and lightweight. The mesh upper offers supportive overlays so your foot feels more secure.

What you should consider: Some buyers indicated that this shoe runs small and suggest getting a pair that’s one size up.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

adidas X Speedflow.4 Turf Soccer Cleats

What you need to know: If you want a simple, sturdy turf shoe that’s comfortable, this is a great option.

What you’ll love: Even though this model is listed as a soccer shoe, you can use it for field hockey games as well. There are multiple studs for excellent grip on the outer sole, and it also features a pivot point.

What you should consider: It’s a relatively basic shoe and doesn’t offer as much cushioning as other models.

Where to buy: Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

