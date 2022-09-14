KINGSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas A&M-Kingsville football team opened it’s season with a pair of wins for the first time since 2016.

The Javelinas opened their season with a 60-0 win against North American University. They won their second game 35-14 against Sul Ross State.

The team is led by a pair of Rio Grande Valley natives. The Javelinas’ head coach, Michael Salinas, hails from Edinburg. Their starting quarterback, Jacob Cavazos, is from Weslaco.

Cavazos has thrown for more than 400 yards and a pair of touchdowns through their first two games. He also has a rushing touchdown.

“I thought we moved the ball well, scored in red zone, which was area of emphasis for us,” Salinas said. “We really had limited turnovers until last week. We had three. We can’t really afford to do that in this conference.”

The Javelinas will begin Lone Star Conference play on Saturday night when they play at West Texas A&M.

Their first conference game at home will be on Sept. 24 when they host Eastern New Mexico.