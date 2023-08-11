HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — More than a handful of Valley boxers and boxing figures were inducted into the RGV Boxing Hall of Fame at the Harlingen Convention Center.

Former heavyweight boxer Eric Molina was one of the boxers to be inducted.

“Just driving down here, just remembering all those 17 years, it’s an army of people that it takes to get to the level I got to,” Molina said.

Other inductees included Robert Campos, Raul “El Tigre” Casarez, Mario Davila, Tom Lindsey and Omar Figueroa.

“All the hard work, all the training, you know, fights, and title belts and everything, it’s just an amazing ride,” said Figueroa, who trained his sons Omar Jr. and Brandon, to become pro boxers. “Finally, it’s nice to get recognized.”

Legendary heavyweight boxer Evander “The Real Deal” Holyfield was a special guest at the ceremony.

“Obviously, they’ve done something great,” Holyfield said. “With me, with amateur boxing and getting the young kids opportunities to succeed in something they probably would not.”