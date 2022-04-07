EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The RGV Vipers beat the Texas Legends in the NBA G League Western Conference Semifinals, 120-103.

Trevelin Queen co-led the Vipers with 25 points. Tyler Bey also scored 25.

Queen was presented with the NBA G League MVP trophy before the game. He averaged 25.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game in the regular season.

Vipers head coach Mahmoud Abdelfattah was also presented with a trophy before the game. He was named the league’s coach of the year.

Abdelfattah guided the Vipers to a 24-8 regular season record, which earned his team the top seed in the Western Conference Playoffs.

The Vipers will host the the Western Conference Finals on Saturday, April 9.