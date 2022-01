EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The UTRGV women’s basketball lost 59-56 to Utah Valley.

The Wolverines scored the final five points of the game to win the contest.

Iva Belosevic led the Vaqueros with 17 points. UTRGV falls to 2-2 in WAC conference play.

UTRGV’s next game is at home on Saturday at 2 p.m. against Dixie State.

The UTRGV men’s basketball team also lost to Utah Valley on Thursday night, 66-56.