EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Harvest Christian girls basketball team is headed back to the TAPPS Final Four for a second straight year.

The Eagles were given a send-off by their schoolmates before taking off for the tournament in Waco.

“We’ve been preparing not only this year, but past two years, preparing for this moment,” said Harvest Christian post player Samantha Muñoz.”

The Eagles will face San Marcos Hill Country Christian in the 1A semifinal on Wednesday morning.

“They’re going to have height on us, but we feel we have speed on them,” said Harvest Christian girls basketball coach Jaime Gonzalez. “Confident in who we are and what’s gotten us to this point.”