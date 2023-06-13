PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Valley’s best senior softball players will get a chance to play against high school competition one final time.

The annual RGV East-West All-Star game will be played on Wednesday in Mission.

“I never thought I’d be here,” said Pioneer pitcher/first baseman Reagan Staehely. “Being here now and seeing players I get to play with is amazing. It’s like oh my gosh, I’m here.”

For some participants, the game represents the end of their playing careers.

McAllen’s Kelanie Sky Ramos, an outfielder, is joining the Air Force.

“It’s a big bittersweet moment because we made it to playoffs and ended up losing,” Ramos said. “I didn’t think I’d end up playing softball again. So, playing here and actually getting a feel of it again, it’s good feeling.”