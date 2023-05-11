SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The San Benito softball team survived a scare in the area round against San Antonio Brennan to advance to the 6A regional quarterfinals.

The Greyhounds won game two of the three-game series in extra innings. They won game three by one run.

“One thing they can expect and our fans know, Lady Hounds softball doesn’t give up,” said San Benito head coach Elias Martinez. “We don’t lose games, we just run out of at-bats.”

The Greyhounds will face another San Antonio team, Harlan, in a one-game regional quarterfinal.

They’re hoping to keep their momentum as they get ready for Saturday’s game in Corpus Christi.

“If one gets a hit, next one comes up and gets a hit too,” said San Benito 2nd baseman Bethany Aguilar. “I know we’re going to come out to win and they want to win.”